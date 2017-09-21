It is okay if Martha Stewart thinks pumpkin spice is for basic b*tches only.

I like being basic and I like PSL.

As long as it makes you happy, I think Lauren Conrad agrees.

Since making his comment in 2016 on the polarizing subject,

“I would like to see the pumpkin spice craze drowned in its own blood,”

Anthony Bourdain’s wishes have not yet come true. The pumpkin spice trend has only flourished and is perpetually on the rise. I’m sorry buddy (huge fan though).

https://i.pinimg.com/736x/90/68/c5/9068c54558a606d83fa805a9bdf009e0--autumn-outfits-bestfriends.jpg

September 22nd marks the first day of Fall.

Let’s just forget about all the politics, hurricanes, and the “rocket man” for a second, the pumpkin spice is not only the flavor of the season but a savior that keeps America running –and happy.

If we can distract Americans and flood their news feeds with pumpkin spice instead of Trump, racism & hate, DACA, and Obamacare, it may bring comfort or a moment of peace to this nation for at least a season.

This obsession with pumpkin spice pizzas, Oreo cookies, cheesecakes, ciders, Jell-Os, pop tarts, cereals, ice cream, lollipops, and lattes is quite convenient for American businesses.

I support the pumpkin spice splurge, the numerous articles written, and the millions of Instagram posts that are coming this Fall, because pumpkin spice offers comfort to the people and provides comedic relief this country needs now more than ever.

I encourage you to post those pumpkin spice pictures because being basic is not only fun but offers a sense of human connection through contribution and unity to the preservation of American culture.

Let’s all be basic together, subscribe to capitalism, indulge and satisfy that sweet tooth. Because hey, we are Americans and proud of gluttony and everything bigger and better.

https://www.popsugar.com/food/photo-gallery/44040621/embed/44040634/

Disneyland is on top of their pumpkin spice game and just introduced their Halloween limited-edition pumpkin spice churros. The happiest place on earth just got happier!

Breckenridge created PSL beer that was just distributed in 40 states!

Convinced yet to jump on the PS bandwagon?!

What’s next? Pumpkin spice colored sneakers? Oh, wait, that already happened.

It goes further, as a hair color trend!

Was Bourdain right?

https://blogs.uoregon.edu/pumpkinspice/ps-and-parody/

Have we gone too far?

The pumpkin addiction has become a staple in every American home. The versatile squash plant offers not only a space for home decor but an avenue to bake it, carve it, and brew it!

Although many perceive this so-called autumn trend a bit excessive, I support being basic.

Ayn Rand’s once said, “happiness is that state of consciousness which proceeds from the achievement of one’s values.”

As Americans, we value individualism, objectivism, and during the autumn, pumpkin spice because it leads to the perception or a mirage of happiness of one moment in time.

Why wouldn’t American businesses capitalize on this Fall frenzy craze?!

Let’s just be honest. Our generation cannot afford to buy a house so we rather spend it on avocados, brunch, and pumpkin spice lattes and quite frankly there’s nothing wrong with that!

In a time where the world seems divided, let us stand united with pumpkin spice.

Low-key, pumpkin spice holds steadfast and true to our values each year in Fall no matter what happens, like the Dude that abides when the world is in chaos.

Every basic American wants a pumpkin spice hero.