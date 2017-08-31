Why Salad Dressing May Be Sabotaging Both Your Health and Your Weight Loss Efforts!

It’s another beautiful, sunny day here on Long Island, and I’m currently on my third straight day of following IF. In case you missed yesterday’s message, IF is short for ‘Intermittent Fasting,’ which is a dietary practice that has numerous health benefits. I’ll admit that today’s been a bit of a struggle, as I really started to get hungry a couple of hours before my feeding window. However, I have 40 minutes left from the start of me writing this, so I made it through another day!

Today, let’s talk about a common food (or food stuff) that may be sabotaging your health and weight loss efforts!

One pretty common meal we can all agree is healthy is a salad. Loaded with healthy greens, fresh veggies, and sometimes fruit, lean slices of meat, or raw nuts, this is a healthy meal loaded with a combination of good carbs, lean proteins and healthy fats.

That being said, by merely adding common brands of salad dressings to your salad, you can be diminishing the healthiness of your meal considerably!

Salad dressings often have misdirected messaging on its labels. Common claims highlighted in big letters include descriptions like ‘Healthy!,’ ‘American Heart Association approved!,’ and my personal favorite, ‘Fat Free!’

If you’ve been following me for even a short period of time, then you know the claim ‘Fat Free!’ means absolutely nothing. Often times, when a food is fat-free, the fat that would have originally been in that food is often replaced with a form of either sugar and/or an artificial sweetener. While both sweeteners wreak different kinds of havoc on your body, they both have two things in common: 1) They’ll slow your metabolism, and 2) They’ll make you fat!

I won’t even get into how organizations like the American Heart Association don’t have your heart health’s best interests in mind, as that’s a whole other discussion for another time…

Here’s why most salad dressings are NOT a good choice: Most conventional (and even organic!) salad dressings use soybean oil as a base. Soybean oil is comprised of an Omega-6 fat, which tends to be heated during the production process. When Omega-6 fats are heated during the refining process, the chances of it becoming a trans fat increase significantly. Trans fat has been linked to increasing one’s susceptibility to heart disease, as well as various forms of cancer.

Instead of turning to conventional salad dressings, you have a couple of healthy options to ‘dress’ your salad with:

1) Use a healthy oil as your dressing. My two main turn-tos when I’m at a restaurant are either avocado oil, or extra virgin olive oil.

2) Buy a HEALTHY brand of dressing, and use that! I recommend Tessemae’s to all of my clients. To check out their website, please go to www.tessemaes.com.

Hope you found this helpful! Talk to you tomorrow :-)

