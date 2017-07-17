Why Should You Go For WordPress Optimized Hosting?

Web hosting is billions of dollar industry. It is a very competitive business where the hundreds of companies are struggling to get more and more customers.

The keyword How to start a blog gets more than 40,000 Google searches in the US alone. This data shows competitiveness of web hosting industry.

Web hosting has different types such as:

Shared Hosting

Cloud Hosting

WordPress Hosting

Dedicated Server

I always recommend everyone, if you are hosting a WordPress website then you should always go for WordPress Optimized (Managed) Hosting.

Why?

Let's see what happens if you host WordPress site with other web hosting types:

Shared Hosting

The most of the beginners choose shared hosting to host their sites because it is a very low-cost option. Shared hosting has a lot of drawbacks than benefits. In this type of hosting, a server is shared among many sites.

Each site uses the resources such as RAM, CPU, Bandwidth of the single server. If any site starts getting traffic, then it will affect all sites hosted on the server.

Many of the hosting providers may suspend an account for your success.

The WordPress platform is developed with a server-side programming language, PHP (Pre-text Hyper Processor).

This language is a very resource incentive language therefore as soon as your site starts to receive medium-to-high traffic, chances are your account would be suspended.

Moreover, Shared hosting server response time is too low which makes your site speed very slow ruining user experience & search rankings.

Cloud Hosting

This hosting type is so popular in today's world. A lot of start-ups & businesses are using cloud host. Unlike shared hosting, the resources of your server will not be shared with anyone.

You can start with minimal configuration of your cloud server and increase it as needed. e.g. If you are starting a new website, you won't need high RAM storage or higher number of CPU cores. You could start with 500 MB RAM and 1 CPU core, later, you can add more configuration as necessary.

DigitalOcean is most popular & my favorite cloud hosting solution. But when it comes to the WordPress, every cloud hosting solution isn't optimized for hosting WordPress sites.

The WordPress platform is an open source platform where hundreds of people are contributing to it & a hundred others are finding vulnerabilities to hack the system. So, it is important to optimize hosting for WordPress Security.

Also, With the low hardware configuration, you may compromise the site speed. Cloud hosting is not the best option for beginners and especially for non-technical persons.

Dedicated Server

It is a bare metal server with the fixed configuration. Once you buy it from web hosting provider, you can not add more hardware. It is like renting a highly powered server at the remote location.

Dedicated server has a high configuration so it can bear high traffic spikes. If you bought managed dedicated server, web hosting provider would install the necessary software including WordPress for you.

But, it will not protect your WordPress website from hackers. You have to take measures to secure your websites such as updating WordPress Core files, themes and plugins. You should also scan your site for malware and virus.

What is WordPress Optimized Hosting?

The WordPress Optimized Hosting possess following things:

Fast Speed High Server Uptime Tight Security Great Support Reasonable Pricing

These five factors could help you to choose Best WordPress Hosting for your website:

1. Fast Speed:

If your website loads quickly then it will help you to improve user experience & conversion rate. A faster site sends positive signals to search engines.

The WordPress Optimized host could load your page in under few milliseconds.

2. High Server Uptime:

A web server uptime is a how much time your server was up & running. You should always choose a WordPress host which guarantees 99.99% server uptime.

If your site has a downtime, then the search engine rankings will drop significantly because search engines may think you are no more in the business.

3. Tight Security:

As I already discussed, WordPress is an open source platform, and a lot of bad guys are trying to hack it. Your web host should be ready to fight such a hackers 24x7.

The optimized WordPress host updates your WordPress core files on a regular basis, uses hardware & firewall rules to protect it from being hacked, Intrusion detection system protects bad guys from entering into the network.

Even after such tight security, what if your website would be hacked?

Wouldn't it be great if your web host has a full backup of your site? Most of the WordPress Optimized hosting services stores a daily backup of your website. You can easily restore it with a single click.

4. Great Support:

A lot of people need 24x7 live chat support. No matter, how much knowledge or experience you have, the time will come, and you'll need a great support to solve your problem. If you are the novice, then you definitely need live chat support.

If your WordPress host doesn't provide a live chat support or at least quick ticket support, then you will end up solving the problems yourself. It takes a lot of time to solve the problem without expert assistance.

5. Reasonable Pricing:

If you have a low budget for your WordPress hosting, then you will lose a lot of important features. So, I recommend investing a good amount of money into web hosting.

WPEngine is one of the best & Optimized WordPress hosting providers in the market.