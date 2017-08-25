Why Silicon Valley Isn't as Diverse as We Think

When we think of sexism in Silicon Valley, one name is often at the top of everyone’s mind.

Ellen Pao.

The former venture capitalist is the face of sexism in the valley is releasing a tell-all book about the sexism and racism she endured in an area often touted as “open minded” and “diverse”.

Hers was likely one of the biggest sexism scandals to hit the Valley. When you step out of Silicon Valley, people are shocked that these scandals exist. The Valley has gained a reputation for being tolerant. People who don’t live here think that this place exemplifies some sort of utopic career wonderland. They think it’s a place where workers have work-life balance and where all races and sexes are promoted equally.

That’s just the illusion of the Bay Area. Outside the Valley, people have engaged in lengthy know-it-all discussions with me about Silicon Valley’s “diversity quotas” and how lawsuits and discrimination laws would protect an African American from being fired.

I scoff, bite my tongue and as I listen, I remember my days as a litigator. I remember the times I led diversity programs at Fortune 500 companies.

And I know that the truth about managing diversity in the Valley is a lot more complicated than that.

After enduring purported sexual discrimination and retaliation, Pao sued Kleiner Perkins. Not only did she lose her case, but she endured much unnecessary drama and notoriety because of her lawsuit.

That’s the truth.

When you peer under the curtain, underneath all of our diversity statements, the truth is not as obvious. Just like everything in Silicon Valley, it’s nuanced. For those looking at the Valley from the outside, it looks one way. But those of us that live here know the one big secret about Silicon Valley— that nothing is ever as it seems. After all, with such large social media giant here, this place— and the people in it— have mastered the art of illusion and public relations.

Why diversity programs aren’t effective

Diversity programs are popular. There are diverse hiring initiatives, supplier diversity initiatives. Companies in the Valley love putting out statements on how they hire diverse talent or source from small businesses owned by diverse entrepreneurs.

Even more, they love giving metrics to these initiatives. And when the numbers are good, they love flaunting these numbers.

Despite Google’s diversity programs, however, it’s 2014 data showed that only 2% of its workforce were black.

Where are the diversity quotas now?

“I've never worked anywhere where there are ‘diversity quotas’ nor do I think I would want to,” says Regina Bernardo, Diversity and Inclusion Manager at Oath (the company formerly known as Yahoo).

“[Diversity quotas] can jeopardize minority groups because other workers who are not in these minority groups may feel they just got the job to fill the company's diversity quotas and not because they are truly qualified for the position. This will disrupt the workplace, marketplace and workforce and business impact.”

Another huge problem with diversity quotas is how a company implements them. Despite the company having a “quota”, these quotas come largely from the Human Resources department. Hiring, however, is not overseen by the HR department and it’s often left at the departmental level. For example, the leaders of the engineering department decide how many hires they need and what the qualifications of these hires are.

So while the HR department can encourage the hiring of certain minorities, it certainly can’t mandate these in an easy and effective way.

Rather, the culture of diversity comes from the top down. And if the top is corrupt, then the culture trickles down.

The toxic culture comes from VCs.

Venture capitalists control Silicon Valley. They hold board seats and decide on funding. If they have a culture of sexism or discrimination, you can assume that this culture will trickle down.

Pao’s accounts echo many of the same complaints that the Valley has grown accustomed to hearing. There’s a good ol’ boys club out there and women aren’t always afforded a seat at the table, no matter how much we lean in. It’s the same reason that supplier diversity programs were so hard for me to implement— because many commodity heads had given multi-million dollar accounts to companies headed by their drinking buddies.

Why discrimination lawsuits don’t work

If you bring a sexism or discrimination lawsuit, be prepared never to work in the Valley again, I once heard an employment litigator say.

Ellen Pao sued. And lost. As a result, her name was slung through the mud, as she was pegged as a cold, aggressive, ambitious bitch.

Companies have huge pockets. They also have great public relations teams. When a lawsuit is brought, these companies waste no time digging through the dirt and gathering all sorts of unsavory details on the plaintiff. They waste no time in getting things out in the news media. And they waste no time in contacting their networks and stamping a “do not hire” on the plaintiff’s forehead.

Chances that someone will win a discrimination lawsuit are slim. Chances that they’ll ever work again, even slimmer.

There’s a dark truth to sexism in the valley and it goes far beyond the public statements, metrics, and workforce “protections”. The truth is best said by Erlich Bachman from In the HBO show Silicon Valley, as he gives advice to Monica: