Why Siri is not the Answer to Making Online Connections

In its beginning, social was cutting edge. People thought it was THE way to communicate and would revolutionized the world. Social has certainly changed engagement and communication, the way customers make buying decisions, and the ways companies engage. Today, if your business is not engaging with social media, it’s game over.

Unfortunately, businesses are struggling to manage relationships in today’s over-connected world. Sending an introductory email to a potential client who just spent 3 hours with your CEO is embarrassing at best. The whole company needs to be on one page regarding all interactions with business constituents.

To understand social communication challenges and overcoming them, I recently connected with social business thought leader and Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. Jon argues that a lightweight social CRM that delivers social business insights everywhere you work is key to making and managing authentic connections. Siri, he said, may be in the offing, but it's years away. As processes and systems become increasingly digitized and AI becomes more prominent, Jon is focused on helping people be more human, authentic, and engaging when making connections online.

What is your history with CRMs, and why did you decide to create Nimble?

I created and co-founded the award-winning CRM, GoldMine, in 1989 with the aim to help people in fast-growing small- and medium-sized businesses connect, share and collaborate across business functions. This was long before Outlook, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Hootsuite, Hubspot, and similar contact, CRM and social business tools existed. Over the next decade, we partnered with Microsoft and its massive network to help grow the company into a multi-million dollar enterprise, which I sold in 1999 for $125 million. I then put CRMs in my rear view and moved on to other ventures.

During my absence, most CRM vendors moved upstream to focus on the enterprise, leaving many SMBs under served - unless they were willing to spend hundreds of dollars per user on elaborate systems.

The realization that roughly 1% of the 225 million businesses worldwide actually use a CRM system – led me to recognize a fatal flaw in the industry: today’s CRM products are fundamentally broken. Most people's CRM today is their email inbox, spreadsheets and now social media.

As people face information overload, we continue to manage most of their conversations and relationships via email and social media -- and not in a contact manager that requires laborious documentation.

I founded Nimble to resolve this dissonance by becoming the world’s simple, smart and social contact manager for individuals and teams.

What does Nimble do and why is it necessary ?

People claim that CRM stands for “Customer Relationship Management.” I disagree as today’s CRMs are used to track what a salesperson or marketer did, whom they did it with, and what the possible outcomes could be; not to manage relationships. Today's CRM’s are more Customer Reporting Managers.

Real relationships are formed where people connect and communicate; today, this happens via email, on social media, and through similar channels; places that CRMs are largely unaware of. With so many interactions, it’s impossible to retain a relational history with most clients and prospects.

Nimble is the first CRM that builds itself by connecting the features of Office 365, Outlook, Gsuite or Gmail into an easy-to-use social sales and marketing CRM, bringing individual email, calendar, and contacts into a shared team solution, and enriching contact and business profiles with social insights so you can build rapport with someone before reaching out.

How will Nimble change the way business is done?

Nimble helps you make digital connections, personally and at scale. For example, I was recently asked to speak at Microsoft Inspire.

As a means to market my business, we imported a Twitter list of the previous year’s conference attendees into Nimble, identified the top 200 influencers based on their Klout scores and interest area, and began doing one-to-one outreach.

By Nimbling individuals social footprint and history of interactions, our efforts generated a 50% email open rate and 25 total meetings. The campaign targeted executives, product managers, and people that managed the different parts of the business.

Because of this, Nimble landed a sizable deal with Microsoft; the company is bundling Nimble with 50 million Outlook mobile handsets and 100 million Office 365 users as the new add-in to Office and Outlook.

Today, we are in the process of rolling out Nimble Smart Contact Manager across all Office 365 productivity applications; the Web (Edge, Chrome and Firefox); in Web applications such as Microsoft Dynamics, Skype and Microsoft Teams; as well as on mobile devices (iOS and Android).

What does the shift to AI mean for making digital connections?

The more digital we get, the more human we need to be. Because we are all over-connected, we need help as stuff falls through the cracks.

Imagine if someone could look at all your email and social signals, apply business intelligence on that person and their company, and then surfaced the most important signals to; you can then do that human thing.

The problem is there’s no one system of relationship management for a business. I think that’s where we’re going; a universal relationship that “automagically” builds itself and works with you wherever you work.

I want to know who Kevin Price is wherever I am online. I want to know if anybody on my team knows him. I want to walk in your digital footprint, and I want to connect in whatever channel I can. That’s not necessarily AI.

It’s just more effective bringing these things together. AI’s coming, but not quite yet.

---