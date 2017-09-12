Why Social Engagement (Not Viral Content) Is The Key To Building A Brand

We are constantly being told to embrace social media and establish a presence on the big four (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram). We are reassured that it’ll be time and energy well spent, catapulting business to levels of success that would otherwise be unattainable. But for once, I wish these self-proclaimed “gurus” would stop focusing on the end goal and imagine the daunting task of establishing brand from nothing.

Viral content really isn’t all it’s cracked up to be

Industry leaders and gurus are constantly reasserting their belief that you must establish yourself as a thought leader by posting valuable assets, i.e. content that people share. I don’t buy it. Sure, viral material can get people through to your page in the first place – and possibly engage with it via one of Facebook’s emotions! – but it certainly won’t keep them there, nor will it take them further down the sales funnel.

Social media is about building relationships; or at least it should be. While viral content can play a big part in the process, it’s not what social media was originally intended for; and it’s definitely not what gets the average casual consumer to follow your page/profile and subsequently turn into a brand ambassador. Social engagement might, however...

Social engagement a far more powerful tool

People seem to have forgotten what social networks were originally designed for. I’ll give you a clue, it’s in the name... yes, being social! Therefore, surely the key to accumulating followers is social engagement. Sharing a valuable asset is just a small part of the puzzle – possibly the smallest. Communicating directly with followers and establishing a genuine “human” presence, however, will trump the numbers game every time.

Of course, that’s not to say that viral content is pointless (far from it!), but it shouldn’t be the primary focus of a marketing campaign – besides, companies like Vibbi can always help boost the page counter. Social engagement isn’t rocket science. There is no secret formula and it can’t be quantified with numbers. It’s simply the process of talking (or typing), and creating a meaningful bond with the person on the other side.

Retaining followers should always be the primary focus

The language of social media is ambiguous. A “like” isn’t a follower; in fact, even a follower isn’t a “follower” by definition. Just because someone has taken that initial step and pressed a button that says “follow” it doesn’t mean they’re suddenly your biggest fan. Look at your own personal feed for a moment and I guarantee you’ll find pages and profiles that you don’t even remember “following/liking.”

Most people will perform a social cleanse at least once per year. They’ll log on to Facebook and proudly proclaim that they’re about to partake in The Great Friend Cull, announcing that those mutual connections who they don’t communicate with will be getting the boot. Alongside getting rid of people, most will also update their About page, disliking and un-following companies, books, games and movies along the way.

Getting the “like” is one thing, but how do we prevent ourselves from making it onto the rejection list? I know one thing that certainly won’t help, and that’s viral content. The Internet is disposable and we often forget about the pages and statuses that we like hours (sometimes minutes) after we’ve liked them. So I’m sorry gurus, but producing viral content is a part of the game, but it’s not a long-term strategy.