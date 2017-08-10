Why Social Media Influencers Are More Powerful Than Ever

Social media has changed a lot of things about our daily lives. How many of you hate to talk on the phone at all these days? That’s probably thanks to social media - you now have multiple options for communicating with friends and loved ones, so the spontaneity of the telephone has fallen by the wayside. Many of you probably got your last job through social media - networking on LinkedIn and Facebook is a great way to keep connected with old colleagues so you always know who’s hiring. Social media has also changed online advertising, and some would say that’s for the better.

In the early days of the Internet there were banner ads. They were crude but effective by the standards of the time. Then came everyone’s favorite - popups. Popups were so annoying software developers came up with ad blockers, which have gotten progressively more effective over the years. Ad blockers are so effective, in fact, that they are expected to block $12 billion in online ad revenues by 2020. Advertisers have long seen this coming and have developed a genius response to the issue: social media influencer advertising.

Instead of placing an ad on a website, advertisers are finding that paying influencers to make posts is a far more effective method. Influencers are people who have built up an audience around a certain topic, like makeup or outdoor activities. They are more likely than celebrities to interact with their followers, and those followers are more likely to find them trustworthy than celebrities. In fact, 70% of teens believe that YouTubers are more relatable than celebrities, and 88% of consumers trust online recommendations as much as word of mouth recommendations.

Influencers have a certain set of rules they must follow, however. The FTC wants to ensure that social media users are fully aware when they are seeing an ad. That’s why you will often see things like #ad or #sponsored or other declarations that the influencer is being paid to make this post.

Even though the social media influencer is a relatively new job title, it has already undergone some pretty major changes. Back in 2004 when social media came on the scene pretty much anything went, and advertisers were more likely to hand over big stacks of cash with no expectations of proving a return on that investment. These days advertisers want to see reach and engagement metrics and want to have some way of proving value before a contract can be hammered out.