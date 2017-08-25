Opposition to extra-judicial killings and Duterte’s failng war on drugs continues to grow though surprisingly, the President still enjoys a relatively high approval and trust ratings according to the latest statistics from Pulse Asia thanks to a massive army of online trolls and a die-hard cast of sinister characters. Since his election into office, his campaign battlecry for change has yet to see the light of day. He had quite an impressive 10-point economic plan that should have sparked the ascent of the nation back to its glory days but his obsession with a drug war bereft of any strategy that would yield even the slightest hint of victory has ushered in a bleak economic picture of a country which, some few years ago has just begun to take initial steps in regaining its title as the Tiger of Asia.

Philstar.com Protesters against extra-judicial killings light candles for the victims.

Professor Mark Thompson, director of the Southeast Asia Research Centre at City University of Hong Kong, in his statement to TIME, claimed that Duterte has delivered almost nothing to improve the lot of impoverished Filipinos. "He had that political capital, he had that popularity, and he used it for the drug war, not for programs to help the poor," Thompson says. Further reports claim that half of Filipinos considered themselves mahirap, or poor, an increase of 6% in the first quarter of 2017 based on statistics from the Philippine polling agency Social Weather Stations.

Recent figures has placed the death toll at a heart-wrenching 13,000 including innocent children whose deaths have been reduced to either a mere “collateral damage” or a “failure of intelligence” by authorities tasked to implement Duterte’s merciless “witch hunt”. The latest victim was 17 year old student Kian Delos Santos who was accused of being a drug dealer and was gunned to death by plainclothes policemen in the city of Caloocan, Metro Manila after he allegedly attempted to engage in a gunfight to resist arrest. Witness testimonies and an autopsy report belied the police’s version of events causing outrage among thousands who are now clamouring for justice and a halt to the senseless killings.

Despite these apparent disregard for due process and wanton disrespect for the sanctity of human life, Duterte’s supporters led by sexy dancer-turned-blogger-turned public servant Mocha Uson, remain firm in their blind allegiance to a supposed messiah whose falsehood is already staring them right in the eyes. In her twitter account, Mocha continues to prove her immortal loyalty to the president by lambasting anyone who tweets against extra-judicial killings as if she holds the highest degree of expertise on the subject. Her minions don’t fall far from the tree. Any person expressing his opinion against any of the president’s actions or comments are branded as “dilawan” or “yellowtard” referring to supporters of former president Benigno Aquino III.

The main argument postulated by Duterte supporters and Administration Officials is that the the opposition is unfairly putting the police force and the government in bad light for doing their job. They further claim that the outcry is part of political posturing by the opposition. Turning the table on EJK protesters and Human Rights Advocates, they claim it is hypocritical for the public to be outraged by the death of Delos Santos and other suspected drug addicts while falling silent on the rapes and murders perpetrated by addicts. An argument which, to this humble writer, is patently foolish and devoid of any reasonable basis.

In a democratic society, the government is reasonably structured and equipped with vast powers heavily in favor of the people. Justice, equity, and faithful compliance to the rule of law are the norms by which the rights of every person are hinged upon regardless of race, social status, political ideology, religion, and sexual orientation. Thus, the Office of the President, in a well-defined partnership with the Legislative and the Judiciary, is tasked to ensure that these norms remain on top of the list in decision making and policy implementation. In no case is such office empowered to authorise the curtailment of life, liberty, or property without requisite due process even for a cause pious enough to merit heaven’s approval.

For this reason, any act of injustice committed by the state or any of its instrumentalities against any of its citizens is condemnable to the highest degree. When this happens, the people have all the right to be outraged. They are entitled to a sensible explanation. Nothing precludes them from lawfully expressing their sentiments over matters that threaten the freedom that their forefathers paid for dearly by their own blood. A crime committed by the state, in any considerable angle, falls within the definition of human rights violation which is undeniably a fair target of public denunciation and intervention from Human Rights Organizations.

On the other hand, a crime committed by a private individual against another, though equally detestable, is a matter that rests on the shoulders of the state in its ardent duty to dispense justice to where it’s due. No public outcry is necessary as the people must place their trust in the criminal justice system and must put their faith in the law. Democracy works in such ways. Systems are in place to ensure peace and order in society. Imagine what would happen to the legal system, flawed as it may seem, if every murder or every crime committed is publicly denounced in an organised gathering or in social media.