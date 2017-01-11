Why Stepping On A Lego Hurts So Damn Much

The inexplicable agony of stepping on a Lego is a familiar sensation to parents. In fact, it’s so widespread (and so painful) that people have developed special Lego-resistant slippers.

But why is it so painful? Simon Whistler of YouTube’s “Today I Found Out” channel sought to discover the answer.

“As anyone who’s done it knows, stepping on a Lego block is something akin to being shot in the foot by a knife soaked in bullet ant venom,” Whistler explains in his video. “In truth, this is an inherent danger of allowing a child to exist in your home.”

According to the video, there are several factors at play: the sensitivity of human feet due to large numbers of nerves, the sturdiness of Lego products, their somewhat jagged structure, etc.

Watch the six-minute video above for the full scientific breakdown. And as Whistler says, “May God have mercy on your sole.”