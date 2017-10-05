Why Supporting Trans Films are Crucial to Improving Equality

According to the latest Gallup poll from earlier this year, an estimated 10 million Americans identify as LGBTQ. That's over 4% of the population. And a recent article from the New York Times found that out of that 10 million, nearly 1.4 million identify as transgender. As younger generations are increasingly more open about their sexuality and more accepting of others' sexuality, more LGBTQ members are feeling safer about being open and out.

This is great news, in and of itself, but we're still not living in a world where the majority of the LGBTQ community are treated with the same rights and equalities as everyone else. The Human Rights Campaign reported that violence against trans people is still a serious issue. The Williams Institute found that suicide attempts are much higher for trans individuals. And the HRC also noted that there are still some big improvements needed when it comes workplace and healthcare equality for transgender people.

So how can we help drive more equality for the trans community, and the LGBTQ community at large? For starters, we can increase their visibility and voice in mainstream and popular culture.

There's no question that the inclusion of more gay and lesbian characters in film and television has led to significant improvements for LGBTQ equality. Gay and lesbian characters on TV and film have played an integral role in the wider acceptance of LGBTQ culture by bringing these perspectives and voices into communities that didn't have a strong LGBTQ community or many openly out individuals. Film has also provided an incredible lifeline to LGBTQ individuals who didn't grow up in a place where they access to a support system.

Now, it's time to bring the stories and voices of trans and non-gender conforming individuals to the big screen in an effort to increase the visibility of transgender Americans. TV shows like Showtime's "Billions" with the non-gender conforming character Taylor, are already leading the pack when it comes to promoting positive images of trans people. And local film festivals, like Fort Lauderdale's OUTshine Film Festival that's kicking off this weekend, are working to increase trans voices through their film festival selections. Two of which are especially notable and must-see films this season.

Close Knit is a Japanese film that completely reimagines the image of the nuclear family. Close Knit follows the story of 11-year-old Tomo, who moves in with her good-natured uncle Makio after being abandoned by her mother. Also living with them is Makio's transgender girlfriend, Rinko, who quickly bonds with Tomo. The soft-spoken Rinko becomes the maternal role model that Tomo was missing, teaching her how to knit and showering her with motherly warmth. Though faced with prejudices and challenges, the three of them redefine what family really means.