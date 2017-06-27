Why The Best Leaders Are Not Afraid To Get Their Hands Dirty

Getting your hands dirty is an integral step to finding success and becoming a better leaders. Essentially, you won’t get anywhere without dirtying your hands, because if you take a hands-off approach to your career, you’ll never be forced to step outside your comfort zone.

For the best leaders, getting your hands dirty means taking risky initiatives to improve your company. Check out Jeff Bezos’ letter to his shareholders in the midst of the 2008 Recession to get a sense his leadership style amid a time of crisis. Let’s take a look at some famous examples of how you can get your hands dirty while being clean at the same time.

Japan Airlines and Haruka Nishimatsu

Haruka Nishimatsu’s the CEO of Japan Airlines. But currently gets paid less than some of his pilots. His $90,000 salary is chump change compared to the fact that some U.S. CEOs who typically make around $200 million by comparison. It shows a huge sacrifice.

Nishimatsu sees his prior initiatives in reforming his airline company during struggling times as aggressive. Then out of a sense of moral duty to his employees, he cut his own corporate perks and pay to match the cuts made to some of the airline’s older employees.

It’s taking the initiative to a new level. Nishimatsu lives with broken air conditioning, water heating, and troubles with his car. But Nishimatsu’s devotion to his company, his employees, and his industry are respected by his employees and passengers.

Everlane and Michael Preysman

Everlane’s a clothing company known for its distinctive, simply designed clothing items like t-shirts. Based on this model, Everlane’s looking to disrupt the industry of “high end basic clothing” and enter as a more major player. Something else unique about Everlane is its CEO, Michael Preysman.

Michael Preysman believes in the idea of radical transparency for his customers. For those in the dark, radical transparency is a movement where companies bare themselves from an ethical and financial standpoint. The word transparency is a great descriptor since the company is revealing its financial spending decisions to confirm its values and commitments.

For Everlane and Preysman the radical part comes from how they “told customers the exact cost breakdown of their clothing—accounting for materials, labor, duties, and transport. It also showed them beautifully produced photos and videos of the factories worldwide where it was made.” (Avins).

From an ethical standpoint, Preysman’s initiatives may not be as drastic as what we’ve seen from Dan Price. But, radical transparency at Everlane and as a movement are vital for consumers to know that they’re being provided with ethically produced goods at market value. It’s a big choice for a company to make to reveal that much.

American Express and Kenneth I. Chenault

This one’s a well-known one. Plus, it’s a credit card company. Who would’ve expected some of the better ethical practices to emerge out that industry?

So let’s cut to the chase. What’s the big deal with Kenneth Chenault and American Express. Well, once you hear these three leadership pillars that Chenault applies in managing his 70,000 employees you might begin to get a better picture of how ethical leadership doesn’t necessarily have to mean financial sacrifice.

Compassion

Working as a Team Player

Reaching Down

Civic duty is the ethical quality we’re looking at here. It’s the actions you take ensure that you’re serving your customers fairly. It’s what you do to demonstrate with that their end of a business transaction is with you is fair.

There’s a caveat to all of this in the end: there’s a right and a wrong way for leaders to get their hands dirty.

The point is that there are ethical and unethical ways of getting things done. In business, you might remember the Wells Fargo scandal which ended in the retirement of CEO John Stumpf.

In a way, Stumpf was a go-getter - but not the type you want to follow. He oversaw the decisions to create over two million fake bank accounts and fire 5,300 workers only in order to report better results for the bank.

There’s some good news here. Ethical leadership practices actually result in a variety of predictable, positive benefits for your employees.

Higher perceived effectiveness of the leader

Job satisfaction and dedication of your employees and followers

Higher willingness to report problems to management.

Being an ethical leader is also associated with a host of other positive qualities.

Consideration

Honesty

Trust in the leader

Interactional fairness

Charisma