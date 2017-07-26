Why the Capsule Wardrobe Trend Might Not Be a Fit for Your Lifestyle

By Laura Gaskill, Houzz

With its tightly edited collection of clothes that all work together, a capsule wardrobe offers a lot to love. But just because capsule wardrobes are the rage now doesn’t make them right for everyone. Here are 10 reasons you may prefer to ignore the trend to pare down, and embrace your whole (hopefully not too) messy wardrobe instead.

1. You have the luxury of space. A tiny closet can be a great motivator to pare back a wardrobe, but if you have a lovely walk-in closet, use it. That doesn’t mean you need to pack it to the gills, but having a host of great wardrobe options neatly arranged is a wonderful luxury that can certainly make getting dressed more of a pleasure.

2. You’re tired of your clothes wearing out so quickly. One little-spoken truth of having a capsule wardrobe is that with fewer clothes, the wear and tear also increase — meaning, clothes in a capsule don’t last as long.

Even if you are generally a fan of paring down, rounding out your wardrobe with a few extra pieces (or even duplicates of your favorites) can help prevent premature wardrobe fatigue.

3. Your work requires completely different clothes than you wear during downtime.When your work requires formal business attire and your preferred weekend wardrobe is more jeans and a T-shirt, it’s natural to have more clothes.

4. You like lots of options. For some folks, the limited choice in a capsule simplifies life and feels freeing. For others, not so much. If you are more of a maximalist than a minimalist at heart, you may feel more comfortable with a range of options to suit your every mood.

5. Your weight fluctuates. Whether it’s because of pregnancies and nursing, health issues or just normal changes in your size and shape, if you don’t always fit into the same size clothing, keeping a single capsule wardrobe can seem impossible. Instead of fighting it, why not roll with it? Bring clothes that currently fit front and center, and move the items that you’re not wearing toward the back; repeat as needed.

6. You live in an area with big seasonal changes. From light-as-air sundresses for sticky summer days to heavy winter coats and boots, you probably need more options than a typical capsule wardrobe has if your area gets all four seasons in full effect. You can still have a capsule collection for each season, but bear in mind that during seasonal transitions (for instance, winter to spring), you’ll need to have clothes at the ready to fit the unpredictable weather.

7. Your schedule includes formal events. Formal attire is usually treated as an extra in capsule wardrobes — but what if your work or lifestyle includes lots of fancy events? If you regularly have big nights out, whether for work or play, you may want to allow yourself some capsule wardrobe wiggle room.

8. You are a style chameleon. Some stylish folks love having a signature look that is their “uniform” — while others revel in the chance to try on different style personalities regularly. If you count yourself in the latter camp, living with a capsule wardrobe will probably feel more stifling than simplifying.

9. Fashion is your passion. If keeping up with the latest and greatest in the fashion world is your passion, who’s to tell you to rein it in? Go ahead and indulge your love of great style by regularly tweaking your wardrobe; just be sure to respect the overall limits of your budget and space, and sell less-loved pieces to a consignment shop when you need to make more room.