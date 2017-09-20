Why The Graham-Cassidy Health Bill is a Denial of Equal Protection

Much has been written lately about the last ditch effort by Senate Republicans to pass a bill, any old kind of bill, to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a/k/a Obamacare, for example, read "Health Care Repeal: DejaVu All Over Again?". This in-the-dead-of-night effort takes the form of legislation headed by Senators Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.). It must pass within ten days, by month’s end, for, thereafter, the Senate’s parliamentarian has ruled any such legislation must receive 60 instead of 50 of the chamber’s 100 votes for passage. Yes, this is a disastrous bill, even more so than the one that failed in the Senate this past July, but Republicans in the Senate evidently believe that passing any bill after having had seven years of trying and failing is better than nothing---even if it sacrifices human lives and health as it surely will. These Rs are even reckless enough to bypass regular order, i.e., forego multiple hearings over weeks with experts from various stakeholders and all senators being allowed to offer amendments with open floor debate, and even wanting to vote on a bill without knowing its financial impact on Americans and just how many millions will lose their health care coverage under the ACA via scoring by the independent CBO (Congressional Budget Office). As if proof is in the pudding, MSNBC’s Katy Tur asked yesterday Wyoming senator (and a physician), John Barrasso, multiple times whether Graham-Cassidy would cover pre-existing conditions for his state’s residents at or below what it costs them under the ACA. The senator hemmed and hawed, but could not answer the question. That is telling since everyone knows, including the likes of a Senator Barrasso, the bill will take away coverage from millions of Americans, from paying for pre-existing conditions to doing away from annual and lifetime caps on coverage and providing ACA’s essential health care benefits. This is besides the bill cutting out the throat out of Medicaid, shifting of funds from states that accepted its expansion under Obamacare to states that rejected the expansion. And this is, in microcosm, why Graham-Cassidy---despite its crucification of health care as we have come to accept and know it under the ACA---denies Americans equal protection. Here’s why.

The main position of the proponents for why the legislation is needed is that it gets the federal government out of health care and returns it to each state to administer, using so-called block grants provided states by the government. Sounds simple enough, since the claim is that states know better than the government what is best for their particular citizens. So goes the argument, what is best for the territory of, let’s say, a Guam, or a Puerto Rico, will not be good for citizens of Idaho or Mississippi. But here’s the fallacy for why that argument is specious and a lie.

Being born, raised and growing up into adulthood is no different in Guam or Puerto Rico than it is in Mississippi or Idaho or...in any state or U.S. territory for that matter. A human life is a human life, regardless of birth and development. And to maintain or acquire or reacquire health for that body is thus no different than it being provided in, again, Guam, Puerto Rico, Mississippi or Idaho. Another way of looking at this is that the human being and health care for it remains a constant across all state and territorial lines. But the argument for Graham-Cassidy is that each state knows what health care is best for its citizens. But health care requires payments. We know many state budgets, even with federal block grants, cannot afford to provide its citizens with health care as could other, more financially stable states. This is notwithstanding that health care requirements for any one person’s medical condition/disease/injury/illness do not change simply due to a state residence. All Americans thus are the same when it comes to care required to treat their medical conditions. Concomitantly, and as referenced earlier in this post, states that accepted expanded Medicaid will lose those funds as they will be redistributed to all states, even those, once more, that rejected them when first made available under the ACA. The citizens of the former states will be denied services that have been paid for by their state’s acceptance of this expansion. Are their lives made less worthy or important by such a shift of funds to pay for their health care? Absolutely.