Why the Key to Productivity is Presence

By Stanley Meytin

It seems like every time I run into fellow entrepreneurs, they’re waving around an app for the latest productivity tool that promises to revolutionize the way we get things done. These solutions offer the idea of relentless task completion -- time and efficiency hacks that will propel us from one to-do to the next at lightning speed.

But there is a difference between fast and frenetic, which is where I think the many descriptions out there of what it takes to be an entrepreneur get confused. The word I see popping up over and over again in regard to the makeup of an entrepreneur is “tireless.” And I think it’s a misnomer.

Do successful entrepreneurs have to work hard? Unquestionably, harder than they’ve ever worked in their lives. Do successful entrepreneurs have to sacrifice personal time and passions? Certainly, laser-focus is a must. But do successful entrepreneurs also get tired? Absolutely. The difference between those who succeed and those who don’t is that successful entrepreneurs don’t ignore the exhaustion -- they acknowledge it. The key to their productivity is their presence.

Personally, I tap into that present mindset through journaling. Every night before I go to bed, I put down the electronics and pick up paper and pen. I take the time to reflect on and write down everything that happened that day -- positives and negatives. Writing a recap provides greater clarity than I get while making decisions or performing daily tasks throughout my hectic days.

When I’m present in such a way, the hurdles and opportunities for my business and my employees become more clear. Where have I fallen short? Where have I overstepped? What can I delegate? How can I better align our processes? By ending each day with in-depth presence, and reviewing those notes in the morning, I’m able to focus and avoid a scattered mind, so my days aren’t busy -- they’re productive. I don’t waste valuable time trying to figure out my priorities because I wake up knowing them.

The process of journaling about my day has not only improved my daily productivity, but it’s had an impact on how I set goals. With a written record of what’s working and what isn’t, I can spot trends and plan accordingly. Journaling also serves for tracking purposes. Weekly reviews of daily entries allow me to track progress, keep myself honest and not lose sight of my goals.

I use journaling to keep track of personal insights as well. In entrepreneurship, the line between work and personal life is rather blurry. The balance we as business leaders strive to create for our employees is much more difficult to maintain for ourselves. Nightly journaling helps -- not only does it help me identify opportunities where I could improve my personal and professional alignment, but it encourages mindfulness. Writing is considered a form of meditation -- one that feels attainable for those of us who have trouble sitting still. Practicing mindfulness through journaling has helped me stay present in my personal and professional life. Now when I do have that little bit of personal time, I’m able to truly enjoy it.

A final argument for adding journaling to your daily rituals: positivity. Entrepreneurship is riddled with challenges and setbacks. To be successful, you have to be prepared to fail. But dwelling on those failures will prevent you from moving forward and succeeding at a faster pace. Though I journal both the good and bad of my day, focusing on small wins makes it easier to see the big picture and stay positive in my efforts to overcome adversity.

I’ve found journaling to be a powerful business and life tool. Psychologists and career coaches tend to agree. To move ahead quickly, you occasionally have to slow down. The key to productivity isn’t on your phone -- it’s in being present.

