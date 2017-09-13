Why the Lack of Straight Pride Parades Are a Non-Issue

Should there be heterosexual and chastity pride festivals to complement the gay ones? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

When I was a child, I saw this story on TV about the “Make-a-Wish” foundation, and how they brought so much happiness to children.

I remember seeing their faces, their joy, it looked like they were having the best day of their lives, and I felt so much envy.

Then my mom told me what the Make-a-Wish foundation was, and why they did what they did. These kids that looked so happy on TV, had suffered the unimaginable. Their daily lives were surrounded by pain, and what I was seeing was a small break from their very hard reality; a celebration of life in the middle of adversity.

Up until that point, I didn't even know people my age could suffer so much. I felt terrible afterwards. I cried and told my mom I was a bad person. My mom hugged me and told me about the reality other kids, kids like them, faced, and how important it was to acknowledge and be thankful for the fact that I had a privileged existence where I didn't need foundations like that one.

These questions remind me of that. People see gay pride parades and celebrations, and feel envious, left out. They don't care to acknowledge the true meaning of these events, or why they are needed, or why they exist in the first place, they just complain about how it is so unfair they don't have the same opportunity to have so much fun because they don't identify with a gender identity or sexual orientation that is considered a minority. In their very childish minds, they see inequality in celebrations of diversity, simply because they feel personally excluded once a year, and make no effort to understand what happens to members of this community during the remaining 364 days.

The funny thing is that pride parades are open to the general public. You can go and share with us, you can have fun and be an ally. This “toy” we are playing with, the one you didn't even know existed, much less wanted until you saw us enjoying, can and should be shared. This is one of those “The more the merrier” type of events. But you don't want that, do you? You want to throw a tantrum until someone gives you your own. Your toy box is bursting with amazing things, things we would love to have the opportunity to enjoy, yet you want that one too.

So next time you feel life is unfair to you because you don't get the opportunity to celebrate your privileged existence, remember to grow up. If children can learn this lesson, so can you.