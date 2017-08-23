Why the ‘Religious Left’ is Religious but Not Left

On June 10, 2017, the New York Times ran a front-page article about Reverend William Barber II and the newly minted “Religious Left.” This article claimed—falsely—that progressive religious groups have largely stayed out of politics since the Civil Rights Movement, and—correctly—that the Trump Administration has inspired a period of organized, public, collaborative political advocacy by religious groups who may at other times seem strange bedfellows.

The term ‘Religious Left’ is problematic for several reasons (though it is admittedly not new—I recently came across it in a 1996 article by Paul Starobin in the National Journal). First, it paints this type of interfaith cooperation and advocacy as a direct reaction to the Trump Administration. This is simply not the case. So-called “progressive” religious groups were deeply involved in the passage of the original Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, passed in light of the Supreme Court’s 1990 decision in Employment Division vs Smith, which made it harder for religious minorities to receive ‘Free Exercise’ exemptions under the First Amendment. Broad religious coalitions, including generally progressive denominations like the Quakers, have come together in the last thirty years to advocate for nuclear disarmament. NETWORK, a Catholic social justice group based in Washington, DC, launched Nuns on a Bus back in 2012 to protest federal spending cuts that would undermine social safety net programs. There are many more examples, but I’ll stop there.

It also paints the ‘Religious Left’ as a direct corollary to the ‘Religious Right.’ This suggests—indeed requires—an impossible level of ideological uniformity. Those in the Religious Right share the majority of their ideological DNA, as most involved are Reformed (ie Calvinist), Protestant Christians. The same simply cannot be said for the so-called ‘Religious Left.’ The religious groups under this umbrella are remarkably diverse in both ideology and motivation for action. This is a crucial fact because it is their central source of strength: they are, fundamentally, a wide variety of organizations representing a wide variety of worldviews coming together and parting ways depending on each issue and each cause.

A large swath of Baptist, Hindu and Catholic organizations may form a coalition to support the preservation of the Johnson Amendment, the section of the federal tax code that prohibits religious institutions from endorsing political candidates, and then diverge sharply over issues of abortion and reproductive rights. (In fact, something like this happened last Tuesday.) Jewish and Muslim groups may partner to push hate crime or health care legislation and then separate on the topic of Israeli-Palestinian politics. This flexibility encourages open lines of communication and creates the possibility for interfaith cooperation where rigid alignment with one particular political party or ideology rules it out almost completely.

Aligning these organizations with the “Left” is dangerously limiting. Ignoring the fact that religion and religious practice rarely fall neatly down political lines, a good number of the biggest organizations included under the “Religious Left” umbrella are non-partisan. For groups like the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, which represents 900 congregations across North America, and the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, which represents 15 different Baptist denominations on the topic of First Amendment protections, this is not simply a matter of funding but a matter of representation. Organizations such as these are effective because they are not political in the literal sense—they are able to bring people together based on shared religious ideals, not party affiliation.

For example, the Religious Action Center often uses the opening lines of the book of Genesis to undergird its advocacy for LGBTQ rights and inclusion. The concept of “b’tzelim elohim”—that humans are created in the divine image—is referenced to justify the sanctity and beauty of all people as they are, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. This is a Jewish argument, not a Democratic one. Making it a Democratic argument—or even a “liberal” one—immediately raises a curtain between liberal and conservative-leaning Jews who might otherwise agree on the religious merits.

It is certainly true that religious institutions, organizations and people have, in the first year of the Trump Administration, taken an active role in stewarding many progressive causes, not least of which the recent campaign to preserve the Affordable Care Act. But these organizations did not spring up over night. They are able to exert influence precisely because they have been doing this work for years. To represent this work as new, or solely in opposition to the Religious Right, is dismissive and incorrect.