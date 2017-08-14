Why The Republican Party Needs the Nazis

Donald Trump’s comments “blaming all sides” in the wake of a racist, white nationalist terrorist attack where a racist Nazi plowed into a crowd of fellow Americans and killed a 30-year-old (incidentally white) woman, are the worst I have personally witnessed from any president.

Yes, they are even worse than his comments after last year’s terrorist attack at the gay club Pulse, which he used to say “I told you so” on expelling Muslims.

But this isn’t just about Donald Trump. It’s about why Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican Party can’t universally condemn the alt-right.

As James Carville might say, “it’s the numbers, stupid.”

In 2016, the Republican Party lost a national Presidential election by three million votes. This came after Russian hacking and the release of thousands of emails that alienated millions of liberals to not vote on election day, and the robust and exceptionally effective use of voter restriction and ballot removal policies to take millions of more voters out of the equation. Yet, but for 75,000 voters in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, they would have lost despite all that.

Further, they lost the millennial vote by a +10 margin overall, and white millennials also went for Hilary Clinton, albeit by a narrower (but still not that narrow) margin. Gen Z reports even higher levels of liberal beliefs than Millennials, and millions will come of age to vote in 2020, while hundreds of thousands of over 70 white voters, who tilted heavily to Trump, will pass away by 2020.

But, this is America, not Australia, and less than 60% of eligible voters turn out on election day. So, as Republicans know, it’s not just about slicing the overall population up and trying to win over 50% of the vote; it’s about getting your base fired up and out to vote.

After eight years of Obama, and with a deeply flawed candidate in Clinton, Democratic enthusiasm was lower in 2016 than any time since 2000, and yet Clinton still won 65 million votes to Trump’s 62 million. By contrast, Republicans were super fired up in 2016. Indeed, here is another way to look at it: Obama won 70 million votes in 2008 – when the overall population was obviously smaller, and Democratic voter turnout when down to 65 million in the ensuing two elections, while Trump’s 62 million voters was more than any Republican candidate in history. John McCain couldn’t clear 60 million votes in 2008.

Now that they are in power, Republicans are pushing policies that will further alienate these demographics and the Democrats are fired up. So the Republicans, whose median line of expected support is considerably lower than Democrats’, need every enthusiastic voter they can get.

And that’s where the racist, Nazi white nationalists come into play and we can explain Trump and the Republican Party’s inability to divorce themselves from them.

There are millions of white nationalists across the country, and their vote totals are especially critical in swing states where they are strong, such as in rustbelt areas of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The Republican Party sees white nationalists the same way Democratic strategists look at the black vote: it’s going to go their way if it goes at all…but that’s the key. The white nationalist voter demographic has always voted Republican, but they vote at much lower percentages when normal Republican candidates condemn them.

Since 2004, the Republicans have increased in power, but they have bled out their variance and options. Consider a case in point: George Bush won 44% of Latino voters in 2004 and pushed for comprehensive immigration reform in 2007. Trump won 28% of Latinos in 2016 and that percentage will likely trend downward in 2020. The Republicans haven’t won more than 10% of black voters in a quarter century, and Republican support from Asian Americans is also down over the last decade.

Indeed, viewed from the lens of historic comparison, the Republican Party is a bit like the Confederacy in 1863. They are well drilled, trained, and coalesced, and they’ve won a lot of recent battles. But, with their support depleted down to their hardcore base, they need all hands-on deck for the future.