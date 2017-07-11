Why the Telecom Operator Industry Needs a Transfiguration

By Yiannis Giokas

Telecom operators are a good representation of what legacy organizations look like. They were established many decades ago and were forced to adapt to the tectonic changes that occurred in their field in a non-systematic way. These changes span from technology (when we moved from analog to digital and then to virtual; to regulatory ranging from state operated incumbents to virtual operators that own no infrastructure, although compete head to head; and to market dynamics where customers become competitors. As the Vice President of Research and Development for an international telecom arm, one of my roles is to be part of the team that defines the strategy for changing our operational paradigm. So far, this is what I have seen regarding the industry’s condition, following a number of discussions I have had with other telecom operators, industry forums, vendors and colleagues.

In order for telecom operators to adapt, a number of M&As had to take place and corners had to be cut. This led to a huge technological and operational debt that has been accumulated over all these years. These skeletons have slowly started to creep out of the closet, given the huge price erosion of all legacy telecom services and the increased competition from OTT players (Over The Top -- companies like Google, Amazon, Netflix, Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook etc.) on the value-added services (i.e. non-connectivity ones), which further pushes margins south.

Even today in the era of always-online, there are telecom operators that are offering telex services, a technology from 1926. There are still companies that use it, particularly in the shipping or air transportation industry and in emerging markets. On top of that, the race to keep up, both with technology trends and competition, forced the market to a major consolidation. This led to a small number of players per country.

These extremes, as well as the number of vendors deployed within telecom operators, are making difficult for the latter to disrupt their own existence towards automation and self-service, creating technology silos and heterogeneous operations. On the other hand, challengers of subsets of telecom operators, like content streaming services, focus on a single service in the geographies they prefer, without having the regulators sitting on their necks so as to offer universal service.

The technology market is shifting rapidly. Telecom operators cannot stand still. Other legacy businesses, like banking, have similar issues due to the constant adoption of market changes. Billions of new devices and users are going to join their networks. New real-time applications, from autonomous cars to smart cities, are going to require further automation on telecom operators’ networks.

This means that telecom operators have to undergo a transformation themselves to completely change the paradigm on which they operate. I think they should adapt a technology-first approach, similar to any technology startup that grew up to become a Fortune 500 or publicly listed company. This means including technology in all of their operations and breaking up the silos between departments, business units, operations etc. They should unify their underlying IT infrastructure, similar to what Goldman Sachs did with Data Lake.

Because of bureaucracy and office politics that exist, this is going to be a painful and costly transition. But this might be their last chance. They will have to revise organization charts in order to give to the technology owners the power necessary to facilitate change. Younger generations will have to take key roles here to bring on board the innovation waves legacy organizations are missing. On top of that, some (if not many) of the systems and platforms that will have to be unified were developed or deployed back in the '90s or even the '80s. They will have to develop many pieces in-house without any assurance for their ability to integrate with the existing systems.

Some telecom operators, like AT&T with ECOMP (now named ONAP under Linux Foundation), have started to slowly move toward that direction by introducing incentives to fully automate parts of their business and further open up their networks to third parties through APIs. The technology is also gradually moving to this direction, with progress recorded on NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) and SDN (Software Defined Networks). This will provide the much-needed tools for telecom operators to transform their environments.

The time is now for telecom operators to make the next step and sacrifice workspace peace, created by the accumulated inertia, fat margins and oligopoly in order to disrupt themselves through an end-to-end transformation. Increased competition from all sides, both in wholesale and retail (B2B and B2C) segments, has reached a tipping point.

If telecom operators do not want to end up being just data pipes for others to take advantage of, they should act now. The direction to follow should be that of software driven business models. A major paradigm shift in the industry overall is needed in order to achieve that and in order to introduce services’ elasticity and ephemeral deployments in very short time spans, similar to the services that those who run over their network offer.

The triggers for evolution have also started appearing. Technology trends like V2V (vehicle to vehicle) for autonomous cars, edge computing for IoT applications and the evolution of SDN/NFV technologies are giving telecom operators a path to follow. Telecom operators must change their positioning from telecommunication providers to fully-automated platforms or services providers. They have in hand all the underlying assets required (networks, POPs, customer base etc.), as well as the required resources (human capital, funds etc.). They merely need to put them in motion.

