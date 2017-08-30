Why the transition after Khamenei’s death would be smooth

Two recent comments in Foreign Affairs’ involve a debate over the fate of the Iranian deep state after the death of Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The first is the article, “How Deep Is Iran’s State?”, written by Mr. Alex Vatanka and published in Foreign Affairs’ July/August issue that responds to an earlier article written by Ms. Sanam Vakil and Mr. Hossein Rassam, while the second is Vakil and Rassam’s reply to Vatanka..

Vakil and Rassam argue that Iran’s “deep state,” which, by their definition, is “an intricate security, intelligence, and economic superstructure,” will “safeguard the Islamic Republic long after [Khamenei] is gone.” Vatanka, however, finds their argument problematic. “The problem with this argument,” he notes, “is that the deep state is hardly invincible, and those in the regime who are aching for reform, including President Hassan Rouhani and his circle, are hardly impotent. In fact, the reformists consider Khamenei’s departure a golden opportunity to steer the regime in a new direction, and they appear ready for battle (emphasis added).”

Vatanka, refuting Vakil and Rassam’s theory that the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) can use brute force to make the succession process smooth maintains, “Khamenei probably realizes that the IRGC cannot deliver a smooth succession on its own. … As one of the original revolutionaries from 1979 who brought the shah’s mighty armed forces down, Khamenei knows that guns alone cannot keep the regime in power (emphasis added).”

Vatanka’s argument is deeply problematic. First, if repression is the only tool at the deep state’s disposal to rule, then how the system has been able not only to remain in power despite decades of both internal and external threats, but also over time Iran has become a powerful player in the regional contest?

The Islamic Republic’s establishment has consistently faced internal and external threats since its inception in 1979. Some of those threats were existential, including the eight-year war during the Iraqi invasion supported by the US, coup plots (the government barely escaped the Nojeh coup in 1980), armed struggles by opposition and ethnic groups backed by the US, massive popular upheavals, foreign subversive efforts, draconian sanctions that were in some respects unprecedented in modern history, and covert operations.

Second, if the IRGC was able to forcefully suppress Iran’s 2009 mass upheavals, what would prevent them from replicating that approach following Khamenei’s death, and why would the outcome be different?

To Vatanka’s argument, Vakil and Rassam respond: “Seeking to transform the Islamic Republic from within, ‘revisionists,’ in the words of hard-liners, are indeed challenging the stability of the regime. The faction does retain relative popular legitimacy, as Vatanka suggests, and it represents a significant threat to Iran’s deep state. … Ultimately, what the deep state fears most is a Soviet-style collapse of the Islamic Republic. During the 2009 protests, it demonstrated its willingness to use violence to prevent that outcome. Today, as it has signaled to Rouhani and the public, it is attempting to control the succession of the next supreme leader to do the same.”

Simply put, to Vakil and Rassam, the ongoing battle is between the deep state on one side and those who desire change on the other.

There is no doubt that repression has played a role in keeping the deep state in power. However, as Vatanka rightly argues, guns are not sufficient to protect the system, as was proven in the case of the Shah.

The elephant in the room missed by Vakil and Rassam – and the overwhelming majority of analysts interested in Iranian issues, who also detest mullahs – is that what preserves the staying power of the system is its grassroots support by an unignorable faction in Iran society, the religious conservatives.

Vatanka, refers to the outcome of the “ballot box,” to establish that Rouhani has “legitimacy among the public,” while his opponents lack it. Based on the ballot box of the May presidential elections Rouhani attracted 24 million votes while his conservative opponent (who has a dark report card as one of the four judges behind the execution of thousands of Iranian dissidents) received 16 million. What these numbers tell us is not that Rouhani has legitimacy among the public and his opponents do not. But they do inform us that the conservatives are a minority although still significant in number.

That said, after the 2009 disputed election which resulted in the victory of eccentric Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who at the time represented the conservative camp, Ken Ballen, the president of Terror Free Tomorrow, which researches attitudes toward extremism, and Patrick Doherty, of the New America Foundation, wrote in the Washington Post: “While Western news reports from Tehran in the days leading up to the voting portrayed an Iranian public enthusiastic about Ahmadinejad's principal opponent, Mir Hossein Mousavi, our scientific sampling from across all 30 of Iran's provinces showed Ahmadinejad well ahead.”

In any case, it is the conservatives that hold up the system, and not just the deep state. This faction wholeheartedly and consistently supports the system for two reasons: their religious beliefs and the advantages the system provides them. These conservative forces are present at every corner of society, from governmental offices, to factories, to schools, and universities.

As proven in numerous street clashes, they have the backing of the riot police and the IRGC and are ready to wage fierce fights with, and become violent against, their opponents. The opposing camp, the liberal/secular camp, the backbone of which are the middle- and upper-middle class, participate in protests as long as they are of civil and non-violent nature. They are not prepared for a battle as Vatanka suggests.