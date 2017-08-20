Why the World Needs More Anger, Not Love

This past week, at my women’s retreat in Spain, there was a recurring theme around the human experience of anger: our repression and our expression of anger; our addiction and our aversion to anger; how anger can be helpful and how it can be harmful. It got me thinking. And today, on the eve of a total solar eclipse with the new moon in Leo, the need to reinvigorate the power of healthy anger is even more pressing on my mind.

In many cases, we have been taught by family or by society that we should play nice, get along with others, go with the flow, or embrace love and light. Such training when taken too far can lead to spiritual bypassing. In other words, many of us have developed a bad habit of shaming or suppressing negative emotions. The thing is, denying our anger doesn’t make it go away and it certainly doesn’t harness the pure potential power in this raw emotion. All it does is shove this aspect of our humanity underground where it festers… and often later explodes. Anger is part of the whole of human experience. It cannot and should not be ignored or avoided.

Yet not all expressions of anger are created equal. We see many toxic exhibitions of anger in our world these days. This is the type of unhealthy anger that results in accumulated vitriol, verbal violence, or even acts of physical aggression. Without consciousness, anger gets grossly distorted – instead of being a vehicle for positive change; it is twisted into a weapon of indiscriminate destruction. The heat-seeking impetus of unhealthy anger is uncontrolled and unfocused; it seeks to harm someone, really anyone, desperate to press the release valve for pent up hatred and contempt. Unhealthy anger is vengeful and it is violent. In recent weeks, we’ve seen examples of this in Charlottesville and in Barcelona.

Sometimes, the targeted victims of unhealthy anger are individuals upon which group-level or system-level transgressions have been singularly projected. More often, they are inadvertent casualties of this anger activation – unlucky bystanders who happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s no wonder that we are taught that anger is “bad” and to be avoided at all costs.

But if we swallow without question the false belief that anger is bad, then we are missing a big piece of the manifestation equation. Anger is simply information. It provides rich data from your instinctual center, a clear message from your body intelligence. If you listen to your anger carefully, it will tell you unequivocally what you like and what you don’t like in the world; what you accept and what you reject. Anger helps us draw boundaries. It is good and necessary to have boundaries.

Anger is information that can be very helpful to us in creating what we want, if we know how to use it. Anger is an emotion that some psychologists refer to as a motivator for positive approach. In other words, it allows us to move towards creating what we desire, rather than withdrawing or moving away from what we fear.

Consider this: Unhealthy anger seeks to destroy what it stands against. Healthy anger seeks to build up what it stands for. Unhealthy anger clings to a disempowered victim mentality. Healthy anger claims an empowered creator mentality. Unhealthy anger projects and casts blame on others. Healthy anger reflects and takes personal responsibility. Unhealthy anger stubbornly defends its moral righteousness. Healthy anger staunchly promotes its moral agenda. It’s important to understand that unhealthy anger isn’t “unhealthy” because it looks unattractive or feels uncomfortable… it’s unhealthy because it is ineffective and damaging. Healthy anger on the other hand is productive and creative.

A lot has been written on this distinction. One Elephant Journal article equates unhealthy anger with madness or insanity and another from Albert Ellis describes healthy anger as functional anger and suggests several healthy beliefs to support functional anger. Christine Hammond, the author of The Exhausted Woman Handbook identifies four different ways of expressing anger – three unhealthy ways (aggressive, passive-aggressive and suppressive), and one healthy way (assertive).

So how do we focus and channel our healthy anger as a powerful force for creation, instead of allowing unhealthy anger to erupt unconsciously and wreak havoc and destruction?

No I am not going to tell you to count to three. No I am not going to tell you to get a tone checker. It’s nothing nearly as pedantic as that. Truthfully, the shift from unhealthy anger to healthy anger isn’t something you can accomplish with a few simple checklist items. It requires deep inner work. It requires diving headfirst into the darkness. It requires the courage to take apart your ego and take a hard look at the shadows within. Any underlying victim mentality will transmute actions triggered by anger into acts of aggression. So if you feel the opposite of privileged, check yourself. To access the power of healthy anger we need an unshakeable foundation of self-love and self-worth.

Maybe what the world needs now is not more love sweet love, but rather, righteous anger… functional anger. We need more healthy anger as the antiserum to unhealthy anger. To quote this incredibly insightful Medium piece by Ben Rode, “the world needs true leaders right now, not angry children screaming at each other.”