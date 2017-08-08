Why Thinking That You 'Deserve' to Eat Junk Food is DUMB!!!

It’s a cool, cloudy day here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health. While my dad is still out of the country on a trip with my mom, I still have a client and my grandmother to see around these parts, as well as a quick check-in on how their three dogs are doing. I’m even getting lunch with an old friend of mine today, so that should be fun!

Anyhow, let’s get into one of the most common forms of self sabotage I’ve come across in my 10 years of doing this: Flying off the rails on the weekends after a good week of clean eating, consistent exercise, and a Progress Check-In gone RIGHT!

You’ve probably been guilty of this at one point or another: You weigh in, you take body measurements, and maybe you even take progress photos on Thursday or Friday. You try on that pant, shirt or whatever article of clothing you want to fit into again, and it fits a hell of a lot better than it did the week before! While you know this was the result of staying disciplined, you decide to ‘reward’ yourself with a ‘treat’ after the work day is over.

In these instances, you may go out to a bar, order a bunch of appetizers and several pitchers of beer with your friends, your coworkers, or your significant other, and call it a night. The vast majority of folks who participate in this end of week purge will then likely let that one bad night carry over through the entirety of the weekend, forcing themselves to start anew the following Monday.

Of course, this way of living is most likely undoing all of the progress you made during the past week…

Common sense aside, most health and fit pros would take this opportunity to tell you all the biological and chemical things that can go WRONG by living your life this way on your weight loss journey! Trust me — I’ve been there and done that on this topic in the past…

Today, I’m going to take a slightly different approach! Today, I’m going to tackle why this methodology is NOT a good idea from a strictly logical perspective. Cue the sarcasm, the dry humor and a small dose of information just to reel it all back home ;-)

To begin, let’s examine the concept itself: “I’ve worked hard all week between my diet, my familial responsibilities, my fitness, and my job… I ‘deserve’ to ‘indulge’ in savory, delectable drinks and foods that I shouldn’t be eating despite the great progress I’ve made over the past 4–5 days!”

For starters, if doing right by your body has given you quantifiable data to PROVE you’re heading in the right direction, why purposely take a step back? It’s like an alcoholic who’s been sober for a week saying, ‘You know what? I haven’t had a drop of liquor all week — Let’s see what happens when I go back to the bar and have ONE beer!’

What’s going to end up happening? I’ll tell you, even though you already know the answer: That alcoholic is going to fly off the deep end, and will be starting back at square one once they sober up!

We all know that sugar is EIGHT TIMES MORE addictive than cocaine — an illegal substance that’s ruined many lives!! While sugar doesn’t have the same detrimental short-term effects that other illicit white substances do, if you compare the harm sugar can do to your health and to your livelihood over the course of a long life consuming it, I’d dare say it’s just as, if not MORE harmful — And yet it’s readily available in every grocery store the world over!!!

The same goes for grains, which these days are COMPLETELY devoid of any nutritional value. News Flash: If a food needs to be fortified with vitamins or minerals, that means that food didn’t have any in the first place, in which case, why the hell are you eating it?! There’s just as much, if not MORE fiber in healthy fruits and vegetables that actually have some real nutritional substance, so there’s absolutely NO place for this crap in your diet.

By stating that you ‘deserve’ to eat and drink crap all weekend long, you’re stating that you ‘deserve’ to poison your body with harmful, non-nutritious foods that do you no good. They may make you feel good in the moment, but that’s just the addictive, mind-numbing nature of this slop…

If you truly think that’s what you deserve after a long week, then you’re seriously going to need to reevaluate your self-worth before taking your Permanent Weight Loss journey seriously!

When you feel cravings for this JUNK (and that’s all it is — JUNK!), that’s just your physical and mental addictions to the food and drinks at hand talking!! It’s not because it’s delicious, because if you eat well for a decent duration of time, your palate WILL change, and the next time you taste these same foods, they’ll be absolutely repulsive to you!!

Do me a favor, and try to change your thinking a bit on the subject: Instead of thinking you ‘deserve’ to eat junk food and drink booze all weekend, try telling yourself that you deserve a lean, healthy body, and that it deserves the best possible fuel to keep it going. It may take a bit for this mantra to stick, but given the time for your cravings to subside and your constant repeating it to yourself, you’ll being to believe it!

And guess what? IT’S TRUE!!!

Until tomorrow :-)

