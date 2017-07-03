Why this Startup is the Future of Affordable Luxury Eyeshadows and Brushes

When it comes to quality shadows, This startup makes creativity affordable.

In one corner of the ring, you have the heavyweights—Sephora, Ulta, Mac, Estee Lauder,. The other corner? you have the startup, Karity

It’s easy to place bets on the reigning champions, but here’s why the knockout in this boxing match will be given by Karity.

A social media user doing a live swatching of Karitys famous 21 Shadow palette.

Users sharing swatches showing intense pigmentation has helped this brand grow organically.

Punches above its weight, using social media

Today, you can buy makeup anywhere online—Amazon.com to Nordstrom. However, unlike its mass-produced and overpriced counterparts, Karity wants to bridge the gap between luxury quality and fair prices using social media.

Karity is the brainchild of Isaac Rami, 26, an immigrant raised in the U.S., who lovingly named the company after his wife’s maiden name.

Floats like a butterfly; stings like a bee

Karity, in merely two years, is already achieving seven digits in sales, including selling 71,000 pigmented eyeshadows in the first six months they were released.

“Thanks to our direct to consumer approach and our unique formula we are able to invest the majority of our money into the product quality where traditional brands invest more into distribution and marketing, which only ends up adding to the price charged to customers,” says Rami.

Youtubers often put this startup to the test.

Many youtubers put Karity to the test in this video TheTalyaa shows that Karity eyeshadows trump the high end brands, again, more bang for your buck.

As Thetaylaa says in her video, “Karity eyeshadows are putting these luxury eyeshadows to shame right now. I’m kinda over them after looking at all these swatches.” While luxury brands are super pricey, Karity is just as pigmented and inexpensive.

Pay $16 for one eye shadow from Luxury brands or pay $4.50 from Karity? That’s the knockout punch lightweight Karity is delivering to the makeup industry’s heavyweights.

See YouTuber Lacy Nicole and hundreds of others for that matter demo the shades in hypnotizing videos.

These palettes have truly gone global, here’s another video this one by the famous “Shan Shortcake Beauty” that has magical pigments busting through the screen.

On a side note, Karity CEO Isaac Rami recently leaked 2 new palettes in “Just Peachy” and “Unicorn Dreams”

A post shared by Isaac Rami (@isaacrami605) on May 22, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

A post shared by Isaac Rami (@isaacrami605) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

These Nudes & Rudes recently released and are blowing up social media. With such affordable pricing and high quality Karity has set a new bar in makeup. $20, $25 and $29 for these three.

A post shared by Karity (@karity) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

A post shared by Karity (@karity) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Live swatching of the 21 Nudes & Rudes

A post shared by Karity (@karity) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

A post shared by Karity (@karity) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

A post shared by Karity (@karity) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

The 21 Nudes & Rudes is only $29, OMG

A post shared by Karity (@karity) on May 30, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

This 9 Nudes & Rudes is only $20, that is unheard of!

A post shared by Karity (@karity) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

This 15 Nudes & Rudes is $25

A post shared by Karity (@karity) on May 31, 2017 at 11:30am PDT