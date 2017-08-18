Why Tillerson's Remarks on Religious Freedom Should Worry Egypt's Sisi

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was pretty direct when he spoke at this week’s release of the 2016 International Religious Freedom Report. “Where religious freedom is not protected, we know that instability, human rights abuses, and violent extremism have a greater opportunity to take root. We cannot ignore these conditions,” he said, adding that the report is an outcome of legislation that “upholds religious freedom as a core American value… as well as a universal human right.”

From an administration not known for its strong record on human rights, Tillerson’s remarks included surprise criticism of military allies Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. He also listed a number of religious groups targeted by ISIS, and noted that “ISIS has claimed responsibility for attacks on Christian pilgrims and churches in Egypt.”

The report itself catalogued a litany of discrimination and attacks against religious minorities in Egypt during 2016, from a killing of a Coptic priest in June to a fatal attack on the families of two Coptic Orthodox priests in July to a suicide bomb attack in December which killed 29 people during Sunday services at the Coptic cathedral complex in Cairo.

The new report comes at exactly the wrong time for Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. Tillerson must decide by September 30 whether to withhold 15 percent of the $1.3 billion in U.S. foreign military financing (FMF) conditioned on human rights progress by the Egyptian government, including its protection of religious minorities. Congress included the conditions in the Appropriations Act of 2016 to encourage Sisi to reform.

The legislation stipulates that “15 percent of such [FMF] funds shall be withheld from obligation until the Secretary of State certifies and reports to the Committees on Appropriations that the Government of Egypt is taking effective steps to— (i) advance democracy and human rights in Egypt, including to govern democratically and protect religious minorities….” There are other rights conditions too, and Tillerson must decide in the coming weeks whether to certify that the Egyptian government has made sufficient progress. If he decides it hasn’t, he can either withhold the aid or invoke a national security waiver allowing it to be sent anyway.

The Appropriations Act of 2016 outlines the conditions under which 15 percent of FMF can be withheld.

Activists I met in Egypt last month who work on religious minorities issues urged Tillerson to suspend the aid until real progress is made. About 10 percent of Egypt’s population of 95 million is estimated to be Christian. The report includes many incidents aimed at members of the Christian Coptic community.

“In May a crowd stripped an elderly Christian woman at a village in Minya, paraded her through the streets, and set fire to her house… [and] the makeshift Coptic Virgin Mary Church in the village of Ismailia, Minya was burned down.” There were many other arson attacks on Coptic houses and churches.

With some understatement, the report notes, “In spite of numerous speeches by President Sisi underscoring that all Egyptians were equal citizens under the law, numerous religious freedom and human rights activists said that government officials, courts, and prosecutors sometimes did not extend procedural safeguards and rights of due process to members of minority faiths.” Later: “According to sources in the Christian community, security and police officials sometimes failed to respond in a timely manner to attacks on Christians and their homes, businesses, and places of worship, especially in Upper Egypt. The government frequently failed to investigate or prosecute such attacks.”

The discrimination against religious minorities runs deep. In 2016, all 27 of Egypt’s governors, appointed by the president, were Muslim. The new report notes, “According to members of academia, no Christians served as presidents of the country’s 25 public universities and few Christians occupied dean or vice dean positions in the public university system. Only Muslims could study at Al-Azhar University, a publicly funded institution.”

While the State Department says that “U.S. government officials at multiple levels, including the Ambassador and other Department of State and embassy officials, raised religious freedom concerns with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior,” merely asking the Egyptian government to stop the discrimination and protect its religious minorities clearly isn’t working.