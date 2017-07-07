Why Traveling Is One Of Life's Necessities

Healthy eating, exercising, socializing with friends – we all know what’s considered to be “good for you,” but why does traveling never seem to make the cut? Anyone who has ever traveled outside his/her comfort zone will understand just how vital it can be for the mind, body and soul. Yet for all its benefits, many of us simply regard it as a luxury we can’t afford, giving it the lowest position on our list of priorities, rather than making it a necessary part of life.

Here are five reasons why we should all pack our bags and hit the road every once in a while.

We Learn to Appreciate Home

Being away from the places and people we love makes us long for them even more. We start to understand just how much in life we take for granted – friends, family, home town, etc. – and that fills us with a sense of appreciation that makes us open our eyes and see things in a different light. That’s why going home should never be a negative experience, but rather, one to look forward to.

We Get a Social Media Detox

I think most of us would agree that we could all do with a social media detox from time to time. I know, easier said than done! Of course, prowling Facebook and Instagram isn’t all bad, but once we pick up our smartphones it can be difficult to switch off and get back to normality. Traveling can be liberating, allowing us to enjoy the real world in all its wonderful glory, rather than through an iPhone camera.

When we’re in a new place we become more aware of our surroundings and the people we encounter, and generally don’t feel the urge to check up on what others are up to.

We Embrace Life’s Luxuries and Oddities

Whether it’s subjecting ourselves to culinary torture or splashing out on a five-star hotel, when we’re traveling we tend embrace all the things we wouldn’t usually do with open arms. And even if we hate the experience, we cherish the memories that come with it and reminisce with a smile.

We Learn to Enjoy Our Own Company

Traveling provides vital breathing space and time that’s often lost during our usual day-to- day routines. We take advantage of the peace and quiet, let go of stress, and simply enjoy being in the moment. We often take these positive traits back home with us and learn to live a more mindful existence.

We Learn to Appreciate Other Cultures

There’s nothing more exciting than communicating with somebody from a culture so far removed from our own, only to find a frame of reference that we can both relate to. In today’s multi-cultural world we enjoy privileges that generations before us never had. We can just hop on a plane, and by the next morning, we’re on the other side of the globe making friends with people we’d never otherwise encounter. Don’t let this privilege go to waste.