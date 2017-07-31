Why Trump Won, Part One Million

On CNN tonight, Fareed Zakaria will finally tell us why Trump won with the creatively named television special, “Why Trump Won” because that mysterious question has not been explored nearly enough. The citizens of the world demand to know the answer to this burning question every single day. We feel cheated if we wake up and are unable to find a 4,000 word deep-dive into the hopes and dreams of those endlessly fascinating Trump supporters. We have an unquenchable thirst for personal details about their anxieties and their relationships to God and pick-up trucks. We refresh Twitter all day long because we don’t want to miss possible new insights into the Trumpian soul.

“The Trump Supporter in His Natural Habitat” is a new genre of anthropological journalism where well-intentioned reporters roam across what they consider “Trump Country,” seeking enlightenment about the poor, misguided white people who surely must have an opioid addiction if they voted for Trump. These journalists see Trump Country as a place where everyone eats in diners and plays church basement bingo (when they’re not sharing needles, of course). To them, it is a desolate place where sun-damaged women wear cheap halter tops and men with beer guts sit on stoops, waiting for factories to reopen.

Reporter: *scrunched brow of empathy* Hello, Mysterious Trump Supporter. Please tell me all about the painful circumstances that made you vote for Trump.

Mysterious Trump Supporter: Too many Mexicans and Muslims.

Reporter: Demographic shifts are scary. I have not seen any Mexicans or Muslims in West Virginia though.

Mysterious Trump Supporter: Damn right.

Reporter: *writes 4,000 words about the plight of white people and fears of demographic change*

Reporter: Look how unbiased and understanding I am! Yay!

It’s amazing that Trump supporters keep agreeing to these condescending interviews but they must think they sound clever when they say “mainstream media” by slowly rolling the words off their tongues like they invented the term. Or maybe it’s fun to be treated like neutered, little tardigrades who defy understanding and to be fawned over by “elitists” who report for the Clinton News Network (another Rush Limbaugh nugget they think no one has ever heard). Perhaps they just enjoy being evaluated in the same way Jane Goodall studied her precious chimpanzee friends. The problem is that journalists are spending so much time seeking out KlansTrumpers in meth labs that they’re missing out on compelling stories from the rest of Trumplandia which is pretty much Republicans who aren’t Bill Kristol.

We need to know more about the rest of Trump Country. We need 4,000 words a day on the weird billionaires and their Bat-villain fantasies. They’re probably just bored and want to see some shit blow up. Who can blame them? The yacht life sounds like a snoozefest so it makes perfect sense that they’d entertain themselves with buying a president and some missiles. Fareed is missing out if he doesn’t talk to these people tonight because there is nothing more interesting than twisted, evil billionaires who are trying to produce a worldwide snuff film just for kicks.

We also want television specials on the Southern Country Club Trumpers. These are the sunburned dentists and vice-presidents of strategic planning who gather every Saturday in the 19th hole to drink beer and tell each other boring stories about 3-putting. It would be helpful to understand why these golfers are so afraid of ISIS in North Florida.

ISIS Guy: Should we blow up Jacksonville?

Other ISIS Guy: Nah. We’d have to change planes in Atlanta to get there.

Reporter: Bruh...I feel ya.

And why do these upper middle-class golf cart warriors still support Trump? They can’t be afraid of Mexicans stealing their regional marketing manager jobs.

Guy in Golf Shirt: *zombie face* taaaaaaaxes…

Reporter: But why do you still support Trump? Is Orrin Hatch a secret socialist?

Guy in Golf Shirt: *zombie face* Benghaaazi…Hey, can we talk about how I almost made par on the back nine?

Reporter: *snores and wipes drool off chin* Huh?

Reporter: *writes 4,000 words about the economic anxiety and national security of white people*

Finally, it would be awesome if the New York Times could devote columns and columns to getting to know the dreams and motivations of the women in Lexus SUVs with Make America Great Again™ stickers. Sitting by the pool with diaper bags full of organic sunscreen and all-natural fruit snacks, life doesn’t seem so bad for these women in their Tory Burch tunics. What really motivates them to stay on board the Trump Train?

Lexus Mom: Something, something Hillary. I don’t really keep up with politics anymore. It’s too depressing. Hey, cute flip flops!

Reporter: *writes 4,000 words about white family values then dies of boredom*

Readers: Bruh...we feel ya.

Okay, so maybe these white people aren’t all that fascinating. Because, that’s all this is: white people getting all sorts of special attention and empathetic clucks from reporters who mean well but have perhaps never wondered why this wasn’t a huge genre after past elections. Granted, it’s baffling to most of us that there are people who still think Trump is a good idea but we’re never going to find a simple answer to why all of these white people still like Trump or why they can’t admit he’s a disaster. [stage whisper: Fox News] We’ve delved into those thoughts and fears for over two years now. The time has come for the rest of us, the majority, to hire planes to fly around the country with banners that say, “WE GET IT!” on them. It’s time for “WE GET IT” tattoos and “WE GET IT” t-shirts. It’s time to move on to another topic because we really do get it, y’all.