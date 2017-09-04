Why Uber Drivers Love Roller Shutters.

When Barry Marsh started working night shift as an UBER driver he discovered what many night shift workers learn very quickly. That getting quality sleep during the day can be damn near impossible.

From Perth, Western Australia, Barry had worked in occupational health and safety for Rio Tinto but when iron ore prices started tumbling, he was retrenched. "It was a big shock for me and I was not expecting my mining income lifestyle to be cut short," said Mr. Marsh. "I suddenly found it very difficult to get another job and money from my retrenchment was quickly running out. That's when I decided to give UBER a try. More out of desperation than anything".

Mr. Marsh found out pretty quickly that he could make an income from driving but Friday and Saturday nights required him to work through until dawn to pay his bills. "This would mean that I would need to get some sleep during the day before the next shift started. The problem was that I just wasn't getting much quality sleep".

Perth Summers can see weeks in a row of temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius. The sun is very harsh with bright sunlight penetrating into the bedroom. Even with fairly thick curtains, it doesn't feel like night time. The house heats up through the windows, it's too bright, and it's also noisy during the day. There are cars constantly going up and down the road, and people walking past chatting in what seems overly loud voices.

Barry installed air conditioning and tried sleeping in a bedroom at the back of a house. This reduced road noise and helped sort out the overheating while trying to sleep. But Barry's power bills tripled and the afternoon sun still managed to blast enough light through the curtains to make sleeping difficult.

Barry started investigating roller shutters to go on his windows after being door knocked by a roller shutter sales person. According to Mr. Marsh, "The sales guy was pretty slick and he could see he had a live one, in me. The whole raft of benefits of security, blocking out light, cutting heat into the house, and noise reduction seemed like a dream come true. Until the price that is. The sales guy was pretty persistent and wanted me to sign on the spot. Amazingly the price dropped by half as I kept saying no but by this time I knew I had to do my own research."

Roller shutters can come in plastic, Aluminium of different grades and steel. The most popular material is Aluminium as it provides much better security over plastic while staying much lighter than steel. Steel is mostly limited to industrial applications. Being lightweight Aluminium roller shutters can be powered by smaller motors or are much easier to wind up and down if a manual system is installed.

Through reading forums, Barry discovered that roller shutters can have a lot of problems and found a good number of unflattering comments about the company that had door knocked him in the first place. But there were also plenty of very positive comments about roller shutters and the difference they made to their owners.

Key takeaways were to ensure you purchased quality components and had experienced installers. Many roller shutter problems early on occur due to inferior installation by inexperienced installers. Then there were issues due to recycled Aluminium materials, inferior paint application, cheap motors that failed after a number of years. Picking the wrong colour was a major frustration of some who were rushed into their buying decision so make sure you are confident in your colour choice.

Further research showed a large range of guarantees on roller shutter systems. "Some warranties make you wonder if you can really trust the business" according to Mr. Marsh. For example, we found companies offering a 10-year guarantee yet had only been in business for 12 months. Dieter Bernsmann of Classic (Roller) Shutters says "the too good to be true warranty is a common sales tactic used to dupe buyers into making a decision on an inferior cheap product". "Every month I repair, overhaul and fix roller shutters installed by other companies who are no longer around or simply have not responded to repair requests".

The manufacturers offer at most a 5-year warranty on motors and so companies offering 10-year and 20-year warranties are for the most part engaging in deceptive marketing.

Roller Shutters in bush areas must be fire rated. Foam filled Aluminium cladding which was not fire-retardent is being examined world-wide after the recent Grenfell Towers fire in London.

Pricing ranged from less than a thousand dollars AUD per window shutter to $2500 AUD for the same size window. Amazingly many of the high prices quickly dropped by half if you were prepared to put a sign on your lawn as advertising. While other companies came in cheaper with what looked to be a better product from the technical specifications and no lawn advertising needed.

Mr. Marsh called on two other companies to come and quote and decided on a German manufactured system over an Australian manufactured system. "I just had more confidence in the German engineering reputation in the end and that it would last longer without problems“ he said.

Mr. Marsh stated "The benefits of roller shutters for me was immediate. The noise reduction, light reduction and the fact my house was much cooler meant I was sleeping longer and better and saving on power. Once awake I could just press a button and the shutters rolled up to bring in the daylight.