Today I will present you a lifetime adventure and another kind of holiday for those who love to discover new lands, nature, secluded villages, history, culture, amazing people, great food, art and entertainment, sea, mountains, cities, architecture, music and fashion, old churches and secret destinations of the world. All of these in just one place, in one country: Romania.

Last year I was on a journey around my country, Romania, to present you its beauty and opportunities and I’ve found out that an amazing team of compatriots made a brand that is distinctive and admirable: Art&Craft. You can read the story here.

They have a very beautiful campaign about Romania, with interesting videos and articles, and soon they will have a new site, with a modern, creative and easy to use design.

Let's see why visit Romania! You are welcome!

1. Bucharest

Bucharest is the Capital of Romania and it is a city full of life, amazing and vibrant, where traditions mix with futuristic design, where the food is delicious, restaurants, bars and terraces are for all tastes, where architecture and parks will amaze you, and where churches, museums, hotels and nightlife are really impressive. The city still retains signs of the past, but is growing at an astonishing pace and I guarantee that you’ll spend a few unforgettable days here.

2. Sibiu

Sibiu is one of the most important cultural centres of Romania and was designated the European Capital of Culture in 2007, along with the city of Luxembourg.

The city’s cultural heritage doesn’t need any presentation, nor do its famous squares and the windy streets crossing the Old Town. But the lovely Christmas Market taking place here in the winter, the medieval festivals in the fall, the blooming trees’ fragrance shrouding Sibiu in the spring, or the lovely summertime over this ancient settlement are some delightful experiences that need to be witnessed and enjoyed by any traveler. Formerly the centre of the Transylvanian Saxons, the old city of Sibiu was ranked as “Europe’s 8th most idyllic place to live” by Forbes.

3. Alba Iulia

In the middle of the country, there is a diamond shaped city, called Alba Iulia. Like in a fairytale, I found that this amazing citadel is glowing in the winter sun, with sounds and colors that melted my heart. The people are crazy smart, are full of passion, love and good will. And they’re making some unbelievable projects for their beloved city, Alba Iulia.

4. Iasi

Iasi is the cultural capital of Moldova as well as a legendary city that has undergone crucial changes, and is now displayed to its visitors in a new, shining light. It is both quiet and restless , old and new, modern and vintage, and has something to offer to everyone who crosses its path. At nighttime Iasi will narrate the exact story you want to hear.

And from Iasi you can easily discover the amazing Bucovina.

5. Cluj

Cluj is a city of contrasts: both mysterious and archaic, modern and lively, tranquil and bohemian, restless and young. There are a lot of cultural events taking place here, interesting stories are born while creative, passionate people who change the world with their narrative cohabitate. Please join me in discovering one of the most amazing cities in Romania: Cluj.

6. Timisoara

When you think about Romania, you probably don’t think about Timisoara even though you should. I know, there are other cities more popular, like Bucharest, the capital, or Sibiu which was voted the European Cultural Capital back in 2008. But I strongly recomment you add Timisoara to your travel list for this year. You won’t be dissapointed, I promise.

7. Targu Mures

Targu Mures is probably one the most wonderful hidden secrets of Romania. Traditions are still preserved and local tourism boards promote treasures that cannot be found elsewhere in the country. The city is unique because of the Romanian classic lifestyle which focuses on customs, religion and a distinct culture. In combination with rural landscapes worthy of admiration, this region became a local beauty queen.

You can visit even more in my beautiful country: Bran Castle, Sighisoara, Sinaia & Brasov.