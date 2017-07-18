Why We All Can Relate to Vaness Alegacy's Latest Track

Many of us have found ourselves on either side of addiction, being the addict or the loved one of an addict. There are no winners in this painful spiral of destruction, as it ruins lives and destroys relationships. Toronto powerhouse Vaness Alegacy tell the story of addiction in her latest release “Hoping & Waiting” from the perspective of the lover of an addict who has reached her threshold of tolerance. She tells a chilling tale of losing the will to watch someone self destruct, and how impossible it is to help someone who refuses to take responsibility and fight for their own well being.

“The song speaks to the impact addiction has on one’s family and friends and paints a picture of what it’s like to watch someone struggle with something so deep and painful and destructive. Knowing in the end, you can’t help them if they themselves don’t think they need it. Letting go isn't the same as giving up. It’s just sometimes the only option." says Vaness Alegacy.

Photo x Dean Rosen

The fiery energy of the music mixed with delicate and soulful vocals create a powerful setting for this tragedy to be told. It is a fight song for addicts who so desperately need to find the strength to beat their vices before their vices beat them, and reassurance to the loved ones who got swallowed up into this mess that it is okay to walk away if you have had enough. This song, however, is not without love and hope, and will easily resonate with anyone who has battled with addictions of their own or the ones they love.

Please enjoy “Hoping & Waiting”, performed by Vaness Alegacy and co-written and produced by her and Giordan Postorino: