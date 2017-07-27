Why We are Falling Behind: The Summer Learning Gap

By Farooq Ansari and Greg Kaplan

Just like our current political gridlock, there is a no consensus about how to improve the US K-12 education system. While we struggle for solutions, our students fall behind. In the 2015 cross-national educational testing called Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), which measures reading, math, and science literacy among 15-year-olds in countries around the world, U.S. ranked 38th out of 71 countries in math and 24th in science, even behind countries like Slovakia and Lithuania.

Why is the average performance of US students so dismal? The relatively poor academic performance in our national education system is not shared by all. In fact, our shortcomings are due to the gap between the educational outcomes of students from lower-income families and middle- and upper-income students. It is not class sizes, funding, or teacher qualifications. It is the summer learning gap that brings down the educational outcomes for students from low-income families.

Many children from low-income backgrounds do not have the financial resources to engage in academic summer programs that help them retain and expand upon their learning from the previous school year. Meanwhile, their middle- and upper-income counterparts take part in summer schools, camps, and other enrichment programs. The result is a significant achievement gap between these two groups of students over the summer break; the students from families with resources to learn even when school is not in session gain one month in math and reading each summer, while lower-income students lose at least two months in math and reading every summer vacation. By the time both of these groups reach fifth grade, the gap is about three years, and by the time they reach high school, the gap has stretched to over five years.

Even though children from different economic backgrounds progress at the same rate during the school year, the summer break disproportionately harms students without the resources to stay engaged during the summer and causes them to regress academically. This gap traps these students in an everlasting cycle of inadequate education and missed opportunities for socio-economic advancement, leading to even more severe issues in the future: poverty, drugs, gangs, and crime.

The US spends over $620 billion i.e. over $12,000 per student on education each year. This spending is in-line with other developed countries but our results are below average. There is also the debate that US students are only in school for 180 days while Asian students spend between 220 to 240 days in school. One simple but powerful solution to significantly improve our academic outcomes is to focus on the area that can have the highest improvement with the lowest investment. If we are to retain our competitive academic standing, we must invest in curing the summer learning gap. Learning vouchers for low-cost classes could help. These vouchers would only be used for approved summer academic programs. A recent study by the Southern Education Foundation estimated that 51% of public school students now come from poverty. If we are able to offer a $400 voucher (or 3% additional spending per student per year for summer learning) to the 25 million students that come from households living in poverty, the total cost will be $10 billion. This $10 billion investment will bring competition and private sector to education while informing parents about importance of summer learning and transforming the lives of millions of students. This is real change and represents one of the lowest-cost ways to break the cycle of poverty and promote financial independence for future generations.

Farooq Ansari

Farooq Ansari is a senior at Sage Hill High School in Orange County, California. He is the Founder & President of Solving the Summer Learning Gap Club, where high school students help elementary school students in Southern California close the summer learning gap through innovative and fun summer enrichment classes.

Greg Kaplan