An interview with Mahoney at Crowdcube - one of the key crowdfunding platforms in the UK. Mahoney Turnbull is a mad hustler who leads the Community Partnerships mission @Crowdcube to connect ambitious European startups with diversified growth opportunities and inspire an ecosystem of venture hackers.

What’s the problem with startups relying on venture capital money?

Why shouldn’t VC’s be held up on a well-earned pedestal? The issue with startups raising just via the VC route is that it is simply not diverse and transparent enough. It disempowers founders, restricting the choices left open to them when it comes to raising finance and structuring their round.

Why is crowdfunding any better?

The option of crowdfunding tips this framework on its head by making investing more accessible. It also makes raising finance more about creating a high-impact campaign that has a brilliant marketing strategy at its core. Crowdcube provides a democratic marketplace for investors, totalling 400,000 from 175 countries, and companies to engage with each other directly in real time, in a mobile-friendly format. This was evidenced by Monzo, who crushed their crowdfunding campaign last year by raising £1m in just 90 seconds in a co-funded round that was led by Passion Capital and another Crowdcube follow-on round led by Thrive Capital. This is just one of many examples of entrepreneurs combining the expertise of VCs with the wisdom and passion of a diversified crowd of online investors - merging the VC world with everyday investors, professionals and angels in a move that has truly democratised investing like never before.

What have we created now?

Crowdcube recently launched its Community of Venture Disruptors, making it easier for startups to navigate the often tough terrain of raising capital. With seventeen partners, this community already represents at least 20,000 people and its membership is growing fast. To create this community, the Crowdcube kitchen has been concocting some good juice that we’re injecting full-steam into the London startup ecosystem. We are resolutely committed to blending up a radical new venture disruption shake. We’re creating an elixir that’s pulling together founders from around the city, in a potent mix of startups within the most ambitious communities committed to turbo-charging their companies to become Europe’s next unicorns.

What will our partners get from being part of the Crowdcube Community of venture disruptors?

We are connecting, working, and forming genuine relationships with high-potential founders in startup hubs that are hungry to grow, ready to scale and have the appetite to amplify their brand. We will empower our partners to make sure the founders are better educated about investment through bespoke support and curated programmes. These founders will then benefit from discounted fees when they successfully close a round on Crowdcube. We believe in the ability of founders to challenge the status quo, raise through a matrix of funds, and embrace the proven virtues of #venturehacking - the art of finding more innovative mechanisms to raise finance.

How do we empowering our partners?

We’re all up for open-sourcing knowledge about raising smart money through progressive, social-first strategies. We also absolutely believe in the power of the Community Managers at our Partner Communities who are the ones on the ground, living and breathing the lives of the startups, and who understand the needs and nuances of the founders in their tribe. We want to enable these critical stakeholders to empower their family of founders, and make venture magic happen through a cohesive community.

The kick for Crowdcube