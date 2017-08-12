There are many reasons why we hate mice and want to learn mice control. If I were to make a full list of reasons then this article would keep you up all night; reading. Here is short list of reasons why we hate mice:

§ They are not cute and they look greedy. I know what you are thinking; honestly, I too believe that appearance is no reason to kill an animal. You have to read the rest of the reasons to be reassured of my intentions.

§ They steal our food. If you have mice in your house then you cannot leave any food lying around in your table or even in your sink or the trash. Mice will find your food whether it is fresh or old, good or bad and make a mess of things. Later on you have to clean that mess. So, mice control is very important to help you lead a peaceful life.

§ Mice make little holes in our garments. Suppose, you bought a new jacket for $1000 and you wear it for a day and leave it on your couch for the night. The next day you find a little hole in that jacket which makes it look old and used. That little hole makes it impossible to wear that jacket again in front of anyone else. And as we all know holes created by mice cannot possibly be sewed back to normal. So you can just as well throw the jacket away. So, mice cannot be allowed in our house. They have to be thrown out or killed, if necessary. You need mice control methods to free your home of annoying little mice.

§ Mice have very sharp teeth. Their ultra-sharp teeth let them cut through many solid things. If you let mice live in your house for long, they will grow in numbers and penetrate everything in your house eventually. They can even damage your wooden furniture. You definitely do not want that happening, do you?

§ The most dangerous side of mice is that they may carry dangerous diseases. The diseases that mice carry can cause much harm to people around them. It can be contagious; in which case you are in great danger, but it can also not be contagious. Even then you are not free from danger. Mice sometimes bite people. If you are bit by mice at any time, you are in for a lot of trouble. For the safety of you and your family, it is imperative that you control any mice in your house and get rid of them as soon as you can.

Mice Control, It is not easy