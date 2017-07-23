Why what you know doesn't matter

A common conversation in my home occurs when I have to remind one of my sons for the second or third time, to do something I’ve asked. The response is typically, “I know, I know.” My response is, “I don’t care what you know, I need you to take action.” I was reminded of this when a friend on Facebook posted a photo of the stack of books he’s read in a short amount of time. My first question was (not to him directly), “Did you discover anything you could use or was reading in itself the success?” This is a big reason why people with degrees but little or no experience can’t find jobs. They have a whole lotta “know” but very little “do.” The world is interested in what problems you are prepared to take action to solve. When I read a book I take my sweet time. Slow and steady also makes sure I don’t blow right past an insight because I’m in a hurry to read as much as I can at the expense of finding those one or two strategies that open my eyes to a better way of viewing or doing. I once spent four days in a seminar but I got my monies worth from a single phrase the presenter said on the second day (I’ll tell you what he said if you ask me). Quality over quantity my friend. Take your time to sift, savor and most importantly apply the ideas you discover. It isn’t a contest to read more than the next guy. Who cares if you memorized the local library if nothing changes for you? Make action the priority, then you’ll see the changes you seek.