WHY WOMEN DON’T DREAM BIG ENOUGH, From Wendy Sweetmore, Founder and CEO, NetworkBe

“We often like to have everything perfectly planned out before we start.”

by Wendy Sweetmore, Founder and CEO, NetworkBe

Wendy Sweetmore is the Founder and CEO of NetworkBe and is a seasoned media executive, producer and writer with more than 25 years of experience working with entertainment companies.

“You’re doing what?”

“Launching a women’s digital video network.”

“And you’re giving it away for free?”

“Yep”

“And you’re not advertising through pre-roll or banner ads?”

“Nope.”

“Are you crazy?”

Yes. To get a start-up off the ground, you need to be crazy.

It was like going 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather. Wherever I turned a blast of verbal uppercuts smashed into me from my new startup group. These were folks I wanted to be open and vulnerable with, people I expected to cheer me on, support me and have my back. But as I shared my new business idea for the first time, voices in my head began screaming “What the heck am I doing? Who am I to do this? Maybe they’re right, am I going to fail?”

It was 3:45 p.m. on a Friday. Each month we meet like AA. It was an invitation only “startup anonymous” group. A place to bear our souls, work through the problems of a new business and help guard one another against failure. But here I was shrinking into my seat and swallowing back tears. This was my baby they were attacking. This was what I quit my very comfortable media executive job for, two years ago, to do. I sacrificed days of not seeing my kids, friends and husband. And here I was, finally embarking on my amazing startup idea only to be faced with people telling me it’s a recipe for disaster. My ‘head trash’ punched into ludicrous mode: “They’ve done it before and they’re all way ahead of me.”

“Perhaps they know something I don’t?”

“Oh no! What have I done?!”

Men seem to have a better ability to shrug off these voices. This may be the result of the male ego, culturally supported arrogance, or simply being instilled with a stronger sense of themselves as boys growing up. In sports they get to hear ‘you can do it’ much more than women. Women take these questioning voices to heart. As females, our physiological wiring is different, and we need a better tool box to get us through the mental challenges of startup life.

As the questions fired at me like an AK-47, I began batting them back as fast as they came. There were 10 men in the room and, besides myself, one other woman, Cynthia. Cynthia originally invited me to the group, and is the type of women who can hold her own in a cage full of gorillas. It took her 6 years to become an overnight success.

After watching this verbal onslaught unfold she said, “Hey Guys, you don’t know her, you don’t know what she can do, so back off.” It was all I needed in that moment. A tiny second to catch my breath, and a cheerleader. Almost immediately, the kryptonite criticism started to lose it’s effect on me and I became the Superwoman of my dream once again.

It was the end of the day. We’d been in that one room since 8 a.m. and by 4 p.m. I was mentally spent. I know they were all trying to be helpful, attempting to use their own personal experiences to help me, but all I heard was the word failure. I was gutted.

As the group began to disperse, I numbly stood to leave. Two men, who had said nothing during my oral dodgeball match, approached me.

The first one, a fellow newbie to the group named Dennis, gave me his card and said “Don’t listen to them, you can do this.” I wanted to burst out crying and hug him at that very moment. Then Peter came up to me. He was by far the most experienced in the group. A CFO armed with an MBA, media experience and many start-up notches on his business toolbelt. This man deeply understood my playground. I will never forget his words:

“I think you’ve got something special here. They don’t understand your audience (women), they don’t understand the media, brand integration or the world you come from. You are the expert in this world, and you have the experience and expertise to pull it off. How can I help?”

His words lifted and shifted me back to my point of strength, because he was right! This stranger just validated my experience and my business model. In my head, I subliminally thanked him for bringing me back to my center, and for reaffirming my beliefs about why I started this in the first place.

1. To survive you need to surround yourself with people that know YOU, your business, and what you’re capable of. You need cheerleaders not sneerleaders.

Exhausted, I went home to meet my husband. Manel is one of the smartest men I know, that’s one of the many reasons I married him. He is a C-Level exec for high-growth businesses. He’s also my biggest cheerleader and my hardest critic. He’s forever kicking the tires (and my ass) on this business I’m creating. But he’s always got my back. Always!

2. Surround yourself with people smarter than you. People who can intellectually validate your business model, who think like investors, and who are honest enough to call you out when you need it.

Women are very thorough, and sometimes we can be our own worst enemies. We double and triple-check everything before we even head to work, much less jump headfirst into a business. In short, we overthink stuff. This is simultaneously one of our greatest advantages, and most significant disadvantages, over men.

Overthinking often works well in business. Investors love it. It’s great when you’ve thought about a solution for every possible way your business can fail before they have. This is one of the main reasons why women make better founders and CEO’s than men. But it can also hold us back, as we often like to have everything perfectly planned out before we start.

3. Stop researching, deliberating and waiting. Get to a certain point and just JUMP.

In Simon Sinek’s words, “Progress is more important than perfection.”

After settling in at home, I regurgitated the day’s events to my husband. “They told me unless I go after Millennials I won’t succeed. To charge subscriptions for content, and they couldn’t believe that we aren’t doing any banner ads or big pre-rolls to monetize.” It did sound crazy. Even though I knew that most women skipped pre-rolls, need emotionally engaging content and are perfectly ripe for branded content, it didn't make a smidge of difference. “They basically told me I’m going to fail.” He just smiled, hugged me and said “Gee, someone should have told Zuckerberg that.”

And with that I laughed. I realized, I was a woman who was dreaming big. Really big. Because, I came from the world of big. Having worked for a company that made the biggest shows out there, The Voice, Survivor, Shark Tank, The Apprentice, I didn’t know the world of small.

Darya Allen-Attar, a Morgan Stanley Financial Advisor who heads an incubator called the Women Founders Network (WFN) says, “It’s surprising the amount of small ideas that get submitted for funding to our group. We have to encourage women to think how to scale a business.”

For women, there is not only the fear of failure, but worse – success! It’s the fear that if we become too successful, it may take us away from our children. I know I went through it. What women don’t realize is that having your own business actually provides greater flexibility to spend time with your family. The financial rewards you gain allow you to hire help. So instead of doing menial chores you can spend more quality time playing with your kids. Then rousting them to get dressed and eat their breakfast.

Men don’t necessarily think about it like this. They know that their wife will look after the children and the household. So they tend to automatically dream big, and go on to become leaders and visionaries. Additionally (and unfortunately) a majority of board rooms are severely lacking when it comes to women. On average, there is one women on every board of directors, and three guys named Bob.

This is because women are often not afforded these opportunities in the first place. It’s understandably hard for them to learn how to think in the world of 'big' without the exposure. But you CAN learn how. If you see it you can be it. Learn from others that have walked the path. Start by surrounding yourself with advisors that come from this world, and use them as sounding boards.

4. Dream big. Small dreams reap small successes. Dreaming big has no limits. Investors naturally gravitate toward people and founders who dream big and have an experienced team that can execute on it.

A friend and VC of mine, Eric Manlunas of Wavemaker says it best: "I'd rather swing big and strikeout, than to go for a safe bunt and get a base hit."