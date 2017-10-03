Why Workplace Experience Requires a Dedicated Leader

Why a company should dedicate just as much to workplace experience as it does to HR, business ops or IT

I’ll simply start by putting a flag in the ground. Workplace experience plays an enormous role in a company’s overall health and success. It’s guided by a simple objective: to make the workplace more human.

The good news is that modern workplace technology makes it possible for work to feel more personal, intuitive and satisfying. However, in order to achieve this, a company needs a dedicated leader (and team) that is focused on strategically leveraging that technology to create a positive workplace environment.

Before I begin preaching, let me talk about what I’m practicing. After spending more than five years in a CTO role, I am stepping into an even more important job within my company: Chief of Workplace Experience (CWX). And I believe this position has the potential to change the workplace as we know it.

What is Workplace Experience?

The ideal vision for modern, engaging workplaces are those that take advantage of new technologies to create an aspirational environment with seamless workflows. IT and facilities departments should flow together to be efficient, manageable and measurable. But as we all know, this is not so easily done. Organizations can quickly get sidetracked with big group meetings that try to hash out which technologies to use, how to use them and who should manage them. This is the perfect time for the CWX to share guidance and solutions.

One of the key facets of this position involves working to eliminate the mundane, repetitive tasks that unnecessarily eat up employees’ time. Similar nuisances include the everyday IT and facilities frustrations that affect employee morale and productivity. For example, think of how long it takes to schedule a meeting. You compare calendars and volley meeting requests back and forth. Then, once you finally manage to nail down a time and place, you arrive to find someone else’s meeting is running long. Suddenly you are faced with the reality that the workplace feels more like a scene from Lord of the Flies, instead of the ideals of collaboration promised in the stock photography littered on the company website.

It doesn’t have to be this way. The workplace can now be “smarter.” New platforms allow employees to easily collaborate through voice activation. These tools can now organize bookings, predict a group’s needs, save time and ultimately minimize workplace friction.

The day-to-day role of a CWX focuses on creating a safe space that people want to be in, one that accommodates various types of work and work styles. This person should be a digital leader within the company, creating a people-first technology foundation by using the latest workplace technologies. Even more important than researching new technologies is discovering how they interplay together. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

I believe these principles are truly where work is heading. If a company’s workplace systems are flawed, it doesn’t matter how good a product is. The company will struggle.

These 3 Companies Are Doing WX Right

I am encouraged and excited by the companies out there that understand the importance of workplace experience and are doing it right. They create environments that combine facilities, technology and culture to keep employees engaged and happy. They focus on their employees’ needs and what tools and processes can make their jobs easier.

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has done a beautiful job of creating a space where people want to be. Their New York office takes up 193,295 square feet, which includes an in-house cafe acting as the office “townsquare.” Plenty of casual meeting spaces such as convertible, bookable and non bookable offices allow for organic conversations and work sessions that occur naturally without the need for formal meeting invites or phone calls. Ross Love, who was critical in the development of the Hudson Yards property, concluded that, “We take the view that most of our 750 people here don’t have to come to the office, but we tried to create an environment where they want to come to the office. On both of those measurements we’ve seen and recorded a dramatic increase, so I would say it’s been really quite profound.”

Meanwhile, Airbnb has created what it calls a “belong anywhere working environment.” Employees can work at kitchen counters, dining room tables, living rooms and many other workspaces. The company also provides free healthy meals, meditation and yoga spaces, and even 1,226 square feet of greenery.

Box’s Silicon Valley HQ focuses on technology and design to create a positive workplace experience. Box uses the Teem analytics platform to solve various problems, from double-booked conference rooms to visitors getting lost in its five floors of office space. Box tracks when and how often meeting spaces are used to improve space utilization. And employees and visitors can access a mobile app to view an interactive map of each floor and navigate to particular meeting spaces.

Going forward, I will devote my time to my company’s interwoven environment of people, spaces and technology. My new mission will be to facilitate a positive work experience where all employees, regardless of level, are encouraged to collaborate, communicate and work hard.