Why You Are Called To Write, Publish, Inspire!

“You are called to Write, Publish, Inspire!” ~ Kristine Pierce

Hidden inside of you is a unique story that must be told – a life experience; lessons; tips; advice; information and creative thoughts. You can decide to keep it hidden or start the journey to publish that unique story and powerful message.

Are you ready to finally write that transformational book you’ve been thinking about? For many women entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, healers, lightworkers, service providers, a signature book is the ideal marketing tool. It not only perfectly positions you as the expert you are, but it also allows you to reach a much wider audience than you likely could on your own.

Now the only problem is, well, actually writing the book.

You’ve thought about it, maybe jotted down some notes, perhaps you’ve even outlined a couple of chapters.

But then, you stalled. Overwhelm set in, or you got busy, and now your book idea is stashed away on your hard drive collecting virtual dust. Or maybe you never even got that far. Maybe you found yourself so confused about the whole process that you didn’t even start. You are stuck. Uh-oh.

Here’s what you need to know about writing a book: it’s not as difficult or overwhelming as it seems, especially if you can break it down into manageable tasks.

You need help to:

Break the barriers that have been holding you back from starting or finishing your book.

Realize how truly important it is to tell your unique personal story and why it matters.

Stay inspired and eliminate your writing blocks.

Tap into your life’s authentic purpose so your creative journey is filled with serious fun and lots of Aloha.

Understand how to use your book to launch your business or career to greater heights.

There is help available to help curb the overwhelm by showing you step-by-step how to brainstorm, outline, and write your signature transformational book quickly, easily and get it done. No more getting stuck, overwhelmed, or distracted!

A transformational journey to creating an extraordinary life you love starts by embracing your unique story. There are so many amazing and unique stories out there waiting to be heard. Don’t hold yourself anymore by not being visible to the world.

You have a book inside you. It’s time to give the world the gift of your unique story and powerful message!

If you feel guided and resonate with this, we should talk. Visit www.KristinePierce.com and grab your free copy of my signature 8-Step Book Planning Journal Workbook (printable digital version). Aloha nui loa!