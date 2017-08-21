Why You Don't Need to Be Afraid of Competition

This is the tale of three woodpeckers.

This morning I sat in my yard, watching the sunrise and listening to the birds sing their morning songs. The breeze was light, and the air was cool—not too cold, but comfortable. The birds sang all around me. As I watched and listened to the activity around me, a woodpecker caught my attention. His pecking was loud and strong. I listened for a minute, then watched him fly across the yard to another tree. He was a large, majestic bird: black and white with a red crown and quite impressive. He commanded attention. He settled in and started loudly pecking on his new tree. This bird makes massive holes in the trees, some as large as a softball. He makes an obvious impact on the world around him.

Then I heard a different tapping sound. This one was louder, but not nearly as loud as our majestic friend. It sounded dull. For a second I caught a glimpse of this bird, perched upside down on a tree that clearly was not producing any food for him—this tree sounded solid, without that hollow sound that the other birds’ trees had. Still, this bird kept on pecking. Finally, he gave up and flew away.

Then something caught my eye:

An even smaller woodpecker on a nearby tree. This bird was also black and white with a touch of red but very small. His pecking was quiet, thoughtful, and deliberate. I listened closely.

He sat perched on his tree and every now and then would peck quietly... tap, tap, tap, tap, tap while his larger and much louder counterpart could be heard a few trees over: TAP-TAP-TAP-TAP-TAP-TAP-TAP-TAP. This little bird wasn’t rushed, and he wasn’t the least bit intimidated. He kept going “tap…tap-tap…tap-tap-tap-tap” as if he was carefully inspecting his tree before poking in for the tiniest of morsels for his breakfast.

It’s amazing what catches your attention when you listen.

At that moment, I was witnessing one of the many miracles of nature—three very different creatures, all with the same goal, all searching for the same thing. Yet they all had a completely different approach, and they were all eventually going to get what they wanted. They weren’t interacting with each other, because they weren’t in direct competition with each other. Their objectives were the same, but their targets were different.

How does this relate to business?

Think about it. What is your approach to sales and marketing? What’s your presence in your market? Are you the large, majestic woodpecker, using your big lists and a “look at me” approach to get people to buy from you? Or are you the second woodpecker, pecking blindly at your tree without first making sure it’s the right match for your business? Or are you the small, quiet woodpecker, using a more deliberate, targeted strategy to get customers?

The point is, we all do things differently, and that’s OK.

I’m definitely not the first woodpecker. I’m not loud, I don’t have a big audience (yet), and it’s not in my nature to call attention to myself. Sometimes I’m the second woodpecker—jumping in before I do my homework. That’s a mistake, and I’m not going to get the results I want. My goal is to be the third woodpecker. He works smarter, not harder. And he still gets everything he needs.

Lisa Wood is a life + business coach and the founder of The Women’s Success Circle and The Hive, a place for women entrepreneurs from around the world to come when they want to connect with others, learn new things, plan for success, and have a solid support system on the roller coaster of entrepreneurship.