Why You Need Opt-In Freebies To Build Your List And How To Use It

Planning to build an email list? You have a great idea and you should definitely start building it today! Your email list is an important asset of your business. But along with building a mailing list, you should also consider opt-in freebies.

Nowadays, people alreaw that their personal information is as precious as gold and they will not give it easily unless you promise to give them compelling reasons for them to opt in your emal list. You need opt-in freebies to build your email list because these incentives will eventually generate profits for you today as well as in the future.

Your opt-in freebies should:

Offer benefits

Relate to the purpose why people visit your website

Give your visitors more reasons to anticipate your emails or keep them coming back to visit your website

There are a lot of freebies and incentives that you can use to attract potential customers to give their personal information to your business. However, not all offers suit a business or website. For example, newsletters are really right off the bat for many people but for other businesses, newsletters do not work.

Before starting a newsletter, you should consider how much useful information you can actually deliver your target audience and the time you need to put those relevant informatio together so that yu can deliver them regularly. If you think a newsletter is not a good fit, you can use other opt-in freebies to build your email list such as:

Offer Free Courses – If you know a lot about your field, you can turn yourself into an expert through free courses. Identify what information your visitors are looking for and teach it to them. Courses can have audio, text, graphics, or videos as long as it fits the material. Offer Free Ebooks – You do not need ebooks that is more than a hundred page. You just need o make it useful. You can offer an 8 to 10 pages ebook that provide value to your opt-in users. Offer Downloadable Articles – If your website has useful and original contnt, you can build your mail list by making these articles downloadable for your visitors by requiring them to opt-in your mailing list. Offer Other Downloadables – You can offer other downloadable items other than articles. There are screensavers, e-cards, templates or desktop wallpapers that you can offer in exchange for opt-in personal information. Offer Regular Contests , Games or Puzzles – Make sure that this is suitable for your business. You have many options for this opt-in freebie. Contests may entitle your visitors to win a product or an item that is related to the products you sell.Weekly puzzles or games can be the set up of the contest and you draw the name of the winning entries to be awarded a prize.