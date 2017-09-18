Why You Need to be Able To Tell Your Business Partner Like It Is

By Mike Woitach

Starting and growing a business is difficult. Doing it with someone else can either be a blessing or a curse, depending on who you partner up with. Bad partnerships can be disastrous and mean the end of what could otherwise be a solid business.

I started Convergent Coffee with a friend I’ve known for almost 20 years. Some people hear that and say, “Aren’t you worried that the business could ruin your friendship if something goes wrong?” My honest answer to them is no: Convergent could blow up tomorrow and we’d still be friends. Here are the two reasons why that is:

We Have Complete Domain Independence

I’m the businessman, my business partner is technical, and we keep it that way. It’s very clear the areas that we “own” and, while we may get input from the other person, the final decision is up to the person who is in charge of the domain.

There are two reasons this is so important. The first is that you cover each other’s weaknesses. I’m lucky that we do this on several different levels. In addition to being in charge of different business silos, we’re also opposite thinkers. I’m a big-picture, connect the dots, throw-a-bunch-of-ideas-against-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks kind of thinker, whereas he’s a “let’s think this all the way through” and “what could go wrong” kind of thinker. You really need both.

The second reason is that you’re not stepping on each other’s toes and duplicating efforts. This is hugely important because of Parkinson’s Law of Triviality, otherwise known as the Bikeshed Effect. The gist of the effect is that people spend more time debating about trivial things they understand rather than important things that they don’t.

Parkinson outlines a story illustrating this point in his book Parkinson’s Law, where a fictitious committee of a town meets about a variety of issues they need to approve. One of the agenda items, a multi-million dollar nuclear plant, gets approved to begin construction relatively quickly, since most of the board doesn’t understand this big and complex topic and thus they don’t know what questions to ask. The next agenda item takes up most of the meeting – approving a new bike shed in the town. The committee spends the rest of the meeting debating what color it should be, since they all understand enough about it to all have a say about the bike shed.

My business partner and I are able to flip this scenario on its head because we mostly talk about larger challenges, and sometimes, asking questions as an outsider on the topic can lead to more interesting insights. Avoid talking about the bike shed. Talk about the nuclear plant.

I Can Be Up Front With Him

And he wouldn’t take it personally. Neither would I. This point is less about being rude to someone and more about the ability to be radically honest and discuss things that aren’t going well, both in the partnership and in the business.

I’ve noticed a natural pattern as time goes on and the business grows and changes. Things start going well, so you get down to work and become busy and in your own world. Then, small changes in the company start to come to light. You might notice that your business partner has been in a bad mood. You both use tones that rub each other the wrong way. One of you starts working remotely more often to get more productive work done, which doesn't help the situation. He completes something well but you lose a client. His project gets delayed but yours moves on ahead of schedule. There’s a natural pressure that builds just from working together and having the circumstances of the business change. You need release valves: opportunities to release that pressure before it builds and explodes into something much worse. The best release valve is to talk frankly about how things are going; what you’re happy about and not happy about. This is best done off-site, over drinks or over coffee. The goal is to be more relaxed and have the conversation be less formal in style.

Business isn’t personal, but it does involve people. Because of that, a big part of starting a business is personal development. If you have a business partner, you can’t fully develop unless you have people telling you how you really are, which is the stuff that you don’t always want to hear.

