Why You Need To Watch 'From the Ashes'

If you haven’t seen “From the Ashes,” a movie spearheaded in large part by National Geographic, then now is your chance (you can probably find it via On Demand; hopefully, Netflix will release it soon). Featured in the Tribeca Film Festival, the movie draws attention to the dangers of using coal power to both human and earthly health.

We’ve been using coal for a long time now—increasingly since the Industrial Revolution struck the United States. Though non-renewable coal power is effective for generating various types of energy for factory production and ultimately helps to fuel a consumerist economy, the environmental effects of such power are absurdly harmful.

“Stop thinking in the long-term,” one might say. Well, if we don’t act now, then the long-term will not exist. Coal power may not have palpable effects on society immediately after use, but as time progresses, climate change will persist and the growing human lifespan will also be hindered.

“From the Ashes” can be an extremely important factor in the push for stricter environmental regulations on factories and mega-corporations, and I wish it were more popular. Though the movie is generally not in theaters anymore, it can still be easily purchased online or via some movie downloading site. As the Trump administration moves more and more toward lax environmental laws, especially in light of our recent departure from the Paris Accord, we all could use a wake-up call by watching the movie.

I’m not going to spoil too much, but the film sheds the most light on the direct human harms that coal power can cause. We all recognize the toxic smoke that fumes from industrial pipes in the distance—we all know it hurts us. By employing coal power well into the 21st century, we’re seriously limiting our firepower as a human race. We can make such great advances in energy production and sustain a longer lifespan both for ourselves and for Earth by moving toward cleaner air sources.

Wind turbines and solar panels: those are key. “From the Ashes” effectively underscores this at first through a fear mechanism—its anecdotes and information about how coal power pervades even the most environmentally-friendly (but not really) options, such as the generation of power for electric cars, are truly alarming. As the movie insinuates, the electric cars heralded as the panacea for all gas-powered ills are, in fact, destructive to the environment; just consider how their energy is produced. Coal power plants are involved in the creation and storage of electrical energy, so even though electric cars seem beneficial on the surface, they are not yet optimized for environmental benefit.