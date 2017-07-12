Why you should always get an annual boiler service

Although often seen as an optional chore, it is crucial to keep your home safe by having an annual service.

It may be the last thing on your long list of things to do, especially if the sun is out and the weather is warm, but we've put together a few things to look out for when having your boiler checked.

Get your service in the summer

Firstly, it's no good waiting until winter to find out if your heating isn't working, it's always best to catch boiler problems early and have a service in the summer.

Yes, of course you’re only using it for water, and heating up the house is the last thing on your mind, but if you come to turn the heating on when the temperature drops and it doesn’t work, you’ll be cursing.

If there’s a major problem with your boiler in the middle of summer, it’s likely to cause fewer issues, and if parts need to be sources, you can probably go without heat for a few hours.

Check the controls

Installers should make sure your heating system is equipped with the most effective controls. If not, they should make suggestions and advise on replacements.

Controls can be one of the most complex parts of the entire system, and even though it might look like a simple white box on the wall, it keeps the entire system running, even when you’re not there.

The controls may be a bit hard to use, so if you have any issues, speak to your service engineer and they’ll be able to explain how to use your appliance more efficiently.

Check the water

A few years ago, research showed that a heating system that is heavily contaminated with sludge and other corrosion impurities could result in as much as a 6% reduction in efficiency when compared to a clean water system.

Dirty pipes can also lead to other problems such as undue stress on the boiler, knocking in the pipes and wasted energy.

Check the boiler itself

Your heating engineer should be making sure the combustion efficiency of your appliance reads as per the manufacturer's specification.

Any excess or insufficient air going into the boiler will affect the efficiency of the burner.

After the combustion settings have been verified, installers must then examine the heat exchange for any debris or contamination that could affect the transfer of heat.

Check inside and out

The boiler casing should be removed so that all the main components can be examined, including the burner, heat exchanger, main injector and the spark/sensor probe.