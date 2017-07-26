Why You Should Buy A Drone

As of now, drones are becoming ever more ingrained in our society. Whenever you drive on busy streets, you’ll likely be stopped by some form of traffic light or stop sign. These are now commonplace in our daily lives. If you were to see a drone flying past you, though, how would you react? It would be shocking and unexpected to most—drones are still a novelty.

You should strongly consider buying and flying a drone. If you’re looking for inspiration or simply do not know where to find one, check out some cheap ones on Amazon or peruse this list of the top drones of 2017 (though the price tags on these are alarming). Whether you’re hanging out in your backyard, relaxing at the beach, or showing off at school or the workplace, your handy drone will always have your back (though you should make sure you’re not flying in a restricted airspace zone, which could potentially get you arrested or in trouble with the law at least to some degree).

https://gigaom.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1/2014/05/11588528804_07f50e079f_o-640x427.jpg A drone flying at the beach.

Many drones now have HD photo and video camera functions. If you’re ever at the beach and want to capture a stunning shot of the sunset on the horizon, look no further than a drone with a camera attached to it: it gets all the picturesque views and stores them for you whenever you can’t.

Furthermore, they’re really helpful for improving hand-eye coordination and motor skills. In any case, gamers will have a significant advantage from holding PS4 and Xbox One controllers—but if you’ve ever wanted to reach their level, the drone can help.

https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41zztZrCPWL._SY300_.jpg

Drone remote controls are a little intimidating at first glance but become simpler with enough practice. The left stick usually controls upward motion and spinning, while the right stick often dictates left-and-right and forward-and-backward movements. In addition, other levers and screws can adjust the gimbal of the camera (if provided with the drone), which provides the picture or video with more flexibility in terms of angles and zoom features. With more and more use, you’ll develop faster fingers and improve your coordination skills, especially if you’re flying in troublesome circumstances (wind, snow, small spaces, etc.).

The applications of drones are boundless. As we continue to advance more and more toward automation—whether we like it or not—drones will certainly have a major role in the path we take and in shaping our job market. From dangerous tasks like disaster remediation to the dullest tasks in agricultural harvesting, drones can fill these jobs effectively, though at the expense of shrinking the job pool. DJI Enterprise, one of the largest drone producers and suppliers in the world, has frequently chimed in to indicate the exciting directions in which drones are heading.

Drones are the future of agriculture, from spraying, remote sensing and now pest suppression. More: https://t.co/fG1wHZB0YC pic.twitter.com/E8Eyi2hi2q — DJI Enterprise (@DJIEnterprise) May 27, 2017

Automation is an extremely complex issue meriting very close attention. If we make one wrong turn and begin producing drones that shrink the job market too heavily, we may be on track for technological singularity much sooner than anticipated. This is not to say, however, that we should stop the advancement of drones. So many amazing uses have yet to be implemented or even unearthed: What if we expand drone applications in space? They could play a huge role in the discovery, survey, and colonization of planets both within and outside of our solar system with the right equipment. In any case, we must keep a close eye on drones’ headway to ensure they’re not metamorphosing into the AIs we see in apocalyptic movies.