Why You Should Cut Your Own Hair

Anyone who has been to a hair salon knows how annoying and costly getting a hair cut can be. Too often, your stylist will cut your hair too short or try to experiment with something that you aren't a fan of. And even if you do like your haircut, the money you spent on a trim probably could've been put to better use elsewhere in your budget. After all, why have someone cut your hair when you can do it yourself for free?

Check out our budget calculator.

1. There Are Tutorials

If you've never cut your hair before, you shouldn't be afraid. There are hundreds of hair-cutting tutorials on YouTube and all over the internet. You can sit down and watch a tutorial (or 10) before you break out your scissors.

If you have long, straight hair, cutting it yourself should be fairly easy. Cutting short or curly hair might require a little extra effort, but it can also be done. Just remember - even if you mess up, at least you didn't pay $40 for that haircut. Plus, you'll have gained experience, meaning that you'll likely give yourself a better haircut in the future.

Related Article: How to Save Money Each Month

2. Cutting Your Own Hair Can Save You Time

©iStock.com/master1305

If you decide to have someone else cut your hair it will take time. You might have to schedule a full hour so that the stylist can wash, cut and blow-dry your hair. The whole thing can become a drag. And that's an hour that you could've used to watch Game of Thrones.

Instead of booking an appointment, you could take 10 or 15 extra minutes after your morning shower to cut your hair. And you don't even have to blow-dry it if you want to get to work on time. Plus, when you're cutting your own hair, you get to decide when you want to cut it instead of waiting until your hair stylist is free.

3. You Can Save Money

And now to the most important point: the cost. If you have an amazing deal at your town's barbershop, you might not want to cut your own hair. But many people pay exorbitant amounts to get their hair cut. According to recent data from a company called Square, the average man pays $28 for a haircut and the average woman pays $44.

Find out now: How much do I need to save for retirement?

The Takeaway

©iStock.com/Marko Misic

It doesn't hurt to try and cut your own hair at least once. If you like it, you can do it all the time. Remember, if you ever feel that you've done something truly horrible to your hair, you can always go to a stylist and have them fix it.