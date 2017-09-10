Why You Should Find Your Archetype, Not Your Persona

We love us a good persona.

The entrepreneur with his hoodie and laptop. The lawyer with her sleek pant suit and painted claws. The hipster with his coffee beans and facial hair.

Think of personas like Barbie dolls. They come pre-furnished, with all of the decorations of self already included: designated wardrobes, food preferences, friend groups, and grooming techniques. You too can become Teacher Barbie or Doctor Barbie. The persona opportunities are endless!

It's enticing to latch on to these plug-and-play personas.

The security of these personas, with their established respect and reputation, is hard to turn down. Copying and pasting a persona is so much easier than making your own.

Psychologist Carl Jung believed we all have personas, which are the social faces we show to the world. In fact, "persona" is the Latin term for a personality the mask of an actor.

The healthiest among us have multiple, flexible personas.

Psychologically healthy people have many personas. And importantly, the qualities of the personas they adopt reflect their true personality.

Think of the lifelong artist who indulges in the artist's persona, with its quirky eye-wear and liberal views on open relationships, but is also authentic to who they are. The artist persona is one dimension of themselves, but are not reliant on it for complete self-definition.

But sometimes we adopt personas with no resemblance to or overlap with our personalities.

We force ourselves into personas that don't fit. Or we latch onto a persona so strongly that we become unable to define our self in true, individual terms.

And this is how many great funks, depressions, and anxieties begin.

The over-reliance on a persona or adoption of a false persona can lead to an identity crisis, shallow sense of self, and big time self-doubt.

This persona trap is particularly harmful for our professional selves.

Professional personas are mightily tempting during the first decade or two of our career, when we're sorting out who we are, what we're good at, what we like, and how we want to make an impact with our career.

And who hasn't taken on a professional persona at some point? We've all done it. Yes, I'm looking at the doctor who wears scrubs to the bar, prefers to be called "doctor" socially, and includes "M.D." on every piece of self-identifying collateral (including their Facebook profile...).

There are three ways to avoid a persona crisis:

1. Get Flexible

If you lean into a professional persona too strongly and then decide you hate your career, your self-concept can spiral into a tailspin. Any career angst will be met with an existential identity crisis.

The solution is to get flexible! It's okay if you identify with the Yoga Instructor persona. But don't become a vegan just because all the other yogis are. Don't wear mala beads if you'd rather wear jewels.

2. Become Multi-Dimensional

If your professional persona is your overriding persona, you become one-dimensional. You become the career Barbie version of yourself. Your happiness is entirely rooted in your professional success.

You can avoid this by having more than one persona. You can have an entrepreneur persona + writer persona + artist persona all in one human. This protects against over-reliance in one domain.

3. Find Your Archetype

For the most lasting way to avoid the persona crisis, you should find your archetype, not your persona.

Jung believed that every person has archetypes that stem from the collective unconscious. While personas include superficial aspects of the personality, like your appearance or job, archetypes capture more fundamental motifs like motivations, values, desires, and talents.

Archetypes are more sustainable than personas.

While you may adopt and discard dozens of personas over a lifetime, you will likely only have one or two archetypes. And these stick with you throughout your life.

Mine has always been The Sage. No matter what job, friend group, city, or mood I've been in, I've always been obsessed with truth, analysis, wisdom, thinking, philosophizing, and teaching. Sometimes it's annoying, but it has always been true...

And it's kind of nice to know that will never change.

The beauty of learning and developing your archetype is that you can take it in infinite directions. It can span careers, relationships, and life transitions. If you decide that you no longer want to be a real estate agent or a teacher, you don't have to drop your archetype like you have to drop your persona.

Take a look at this archetype chart by SoulCraft and find your archetype(s). You can have a few! Water and nurture it. Be really proud of it. Show it off in every aspect of your life.

Because you're way too interesting for a persona.