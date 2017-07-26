Why You Should Implement These 5 PR Tactics

There are so many businesses at the moment doing amazing work, but not telling anyone about it.

It can be hard to step into the spotlight and promote what your businesses does, but it is essential if you want to continue to secure new clients, build the business, and do the work you love doing.

That is where PR can help.

I’ve come up with five PR tactics you can be doing right now to help you tell the right people about your business.

1. Step up your social media activity

Becoming more active on social media can increase awareness of your business.

Using social media platforms provides the opportunity to build your business’ reputation, gain valuable customer feedback, attract new customers and position your business as an expert in the industry.

Increase your business’ social media activity by creating a social media strategy, sharing engaging content with your audience, and commenting on other people’s posts. You must also ensure that you’re dedicating enough time to creating a strong presence online to gain more followers.

Building an online profile can be time consuming but there are some time saving tricks to help you. You may also want to consider hiring a social media agency to take care of your social media and to help you get even more results.

2. Stay up-to-date with the news

It’s important to follow the news and media publications to identify opportunities and angles to promote your business.

Start by following the publications that you would want to be featured in and the ones that are relevant to your industry. In doing so, you’ll build up an awareness for the topics they cover, the names of important journalists, and the area they specialise in. This information will allow you to tailor your media pitches for a specific audience or media outlet, which will give you a better chance of getting a media interview or having an article published.

3. Develop a PR strategy

If you want to see your business appearing in a number of media outlets, it’s important to implement a PR strategy that will help you target the right audience and publications at the right time. It also allows you to identify your target audience and the right messages to communicate to them.

Failing to come up with a strategy prevents you from outlining clear goals for your PR activities, which also makes it difficult to measure your success. If you’re finding this too difficult to create yourself, you can always seek out a PR agency for help.

4. Explore public speaking options

Speaking at events and conferences is an excellent way to position yourself and your business as an expert and a thought leader within your industry. Being comfortable with speaking to audiences and media can also lead to a number of new opportunities for you to generate an increase in customers or clients.

You don’t need to be a professional speaker either, you just need to have an expert knowledge in a particular field, be able to speak clearly, and be comfortable with being in the spotlight.

Before moving into the public speaking realm, you must first choose an area of expertise to build your profile in. Usually this ties to your profession and enables you to promote your business. After doing this, look into opportunities that allow you to volunteer to speak at events in your industry, or join networking groups that offer this.

5. Start pitching

If you ever find your competitors being featured in news articles, it’s important to remember that you could be in the same position if you started contacting the right people and pitching interesting ideas to journalists.

To be successful in your pitching, there are many factors that need to be considered. First, you should look at what you have to offer, and determine if it’s a piece that a journalist would be interested in. Then, when it comes to pitching you should provide them with a short, summarised version of the most important material. You should also think about taking advantage of the latest breaking news stories, as it might allow you to provide an expert quote or interesting viewpoint that relates to the topic.

Improving your PR is a goal that will take a lot of time and effort to achieve. By following these tips, you’re bound to gain an awareness of the skills and methods that will ultimately make this goal easier to achieve.

About the author

Catriona Pollard is the author of From Unknown To Expert, a step by step framework designed to help entrepreneurs develop effective PR and social media strategies to become recognised as influencers in their field. www.unknowntoexpert.com

Catriona is also the director of CP Communications, which merges traditional PR tactics with cutting-edge social media strategies that engage consumers as well as business. www.cpcommunications.com.au