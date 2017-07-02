Why You Should Play Squash (If You've Ever Heard Of It)

Squash: a sport where a player in athletic wear smashes a small, black, dotted rubber ball that absorbs heat and flies at speeds of over 100 mph off glass, concrete, and plaster walls in a rally with another player. This is, in my opinion, the fastest sport on two feet. Sure, people may run faster in other sports, but in terms of the quick thinking, one-on-one aspect of the game, if you really want to rise to the tippy top of the rankings, you have to be fast. I’m talking reactions tuned to hundredths of a second.

Now that we’ve discussed what squash is, I’ll tell you why you should play it. Surprisingly, squash has spread barely throughout the United States. It is a very popular sport throughout Egypt and Europe (especially England), and its popularity is growing in squash epicenters in our country. Particularly in the Northeast in states like New York and Massachusetts, and in the West in states like California and Washington, squash has made its mark. It is pretty similar to lacrosse in its pattern of spread—the coasts are most involved. From the point of view of many Asian countries and even some American states far inland, squash is obscure. It is nothing like basketball, soccer, or baseball, all of which are internationally televised and have anywhere from around 500 million to 3.5 billion fans, as in the case of soccer. Yeah, that’s basically half of the world’s population. Pretty crazy, huh?

No such data exist that estimate the number of squash fans in existence (or those who have attended informal or professional matches in their free time). I would guess squash has fans totaling somewhere in the millions, but really nowhere near one of the more universal sports mentioned above. Why should you play the sport, though, and contribute to its growth?

In a study publicized by Forbes, squash was found to be the healthiest sport to be played during short intervals. In just 30 minutes, one can burn around 500 calories—and that’s if you’re an intermediate player. The more you work at the sport, the better you will become at handling the strenuous lunging and twisting and the greater stamina you will accrue. The learning curve for new squash players can be very steep and very rewarding with enough patience, especially for those with natural athleticism.

For me, squash has also been an excellent way to reduce stress. Although the risk of injury is present as with any other endurance-heavy sport, the ability to let out all of your anger and pent-up emotions from the work day on a small, rubber ball that flies around the court is simply wonderful. You can smash the ball as hard as you want (although your shot probably won’t be very accurate or tight along the sidewall), you can yell loudly in frustration or triumph (provided that you’re OK with confused and concerned glances from bystanders), and you can work up such a great sweat that you will never want to touch the court again. But the next day, or whenever you have free time next, you will want to return to the courts to exhaust yourself and receive the workout of your life, to divert yourself from the anxieties of daily work.

Rising to the very, very top of the squash ladder is extraordinarily difficult, though. Aside from intensive daily workouts and a stringent dietary regimen, your mental game must be trained thoroughly, no matter how boring or repetitive this aspect of training may appear. For those who enjoy mental stimulation on a daily basis, however, squash training is perfect. Repeated motions and scenarios in which the player must learn the movements and shots with low risk and high reward (yes, those exist) are essential to rapid development and high achievement on the squash court.