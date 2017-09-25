Why You Should Travel Next Summer

Travel is one of this world’s great educators. It allows us to expand our horizons, develop new perspectives, and question our own path – not just what we do, but why.

When I’ve traveled to other, less-developed countries, I’ve seen many people who, to people in our consumer economy, appear to have far less but nevertheless lead relatively happy lives. Unencumbered by credit cards or mortgages – which are mostly unavailable, anyway – people aren’t often found stretching to afford the consumer lifestyle that many take for granted, and yet they still seem happy and fulfilled.

Travel is one of those things that, however briefly or infrequently, everyone of means should occasionally do. Everyone has their reasons – to escape the grind, or learn about new cultures. But, if for none of those, travel because seeing things outside your daily habitat will help you to better understand things at home. It will open your eyes to new perspectives, help you to question why things are done a certain way, and allow you a better understanding of how the rest of the world experiences life.

Thankfully, with booking sites and millions of destinations vying for guests, traveling doesn’t need to be a costly nightmare. Even in transportation, where there’s a will, there’s often a hack. Depending on your destination or your mode of travel, deals abound – especially for the flexible journeyer.

Granted, some of us are at a different stage in life. We can’t simply whisk off to the airport on a Thursday afternoon, blindly wandering off to whatever destination we’ve found with a bargain in the offing. Many of us have commitments and not just our own. With kids comes a whole new bag of meets, meetings, joys and juggles. And yet, kids are no less capable of absorbing the lessons and new perspectives that come from travel than the rest of us. They’re no less able to enjoy the downtime, relish the adventures, and appreciate the remembrances of past travels. So, they should serve only as drivers to make travel more intentional, not as detriments to our wanderings.

And while many people travel in part to spend some time away from work, untethering their thoughts from daily occupation, travel today does not need to represent the obstacle to work that it once did. With pervasive internet and cell phone service in most developed or developing nations, it’s a breeze to stay up-to-date on work. If you’re traveling domestically, you’ll hardly miss a beat. Traveling internationally can require a bit more forethought; but, given the right prep, you’ll be similarly reachable.