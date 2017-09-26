Why You Should Value Your Time More Than Your Money!

While growing up, you've most likely heard the phrase "time is money". That phrase has been planted inside of many of us but we really don't understand how deep the phrase is. Majority of people don't even know that the quote originated from Benjamin Franklin.

But since time is inevitable, time should be the most important thing that we cherish. We spend a lot of money to free up our time without us consciously knowing it. For example, almost everyone is capable of washing their car but we would rather be spending our time doing something else. So we'll go to a car wash to save a few minutes of our day.

But honestly, time is one of the only things that we'll never be able to get back in our life. No matter what you do in life, you will only have 24 hours each day to do what you want (or in some cases, what you are told to do). On average, 8 hours is dedicated to sleeping and 8-9 hours to working your job. That leaves you with 7-8 hours to spend doing household tasks and/or doing whatever you please.

If you really value your time more than your money, you should be willing to pay someone to do the simple household tasks to increase your productivity. The same concept for the car washes should apply to everything else involving your time. Spend your time adding value and investing in yourself rather than using all of your free time on entertainment. There’s no need to complain about not having extra hours in your day when you can create those extra hours right now!

Imagine a billionaire told you that he’ll give you a million dollars today but you have to return the value of that million dollars by the end of the day. You might decide to buy a brand new car, house, or shoes, but by the end of the day, he would receive the value of it all back.

An intelligent person would deposit that million dollars in a 24 hour savings account that yielded 5% interest. The billionaire would take his million dollars back, but the 5% of that one million would be all yours to keep.

If the billionaire offered you this deal everyday, what would you do? You might combine the million he gives you with the 5% interest you’ve gained day by day, and pretty soon, you’ll have your own million that will all be yours.

The 24 hours you receive each day is your million dollars. You can choose to invest your time in something that will benefit you forever or just benefit you for today.

Simply eliminate any unnecessary tasks and outsource your simple day to day tasks. Spend your time adding value to yourself. Whether it’s learning a skill, reading book, or researching something your passionate about, be conscious of what you’re spending your time on.