Why You Should Vote For IoT and Smart Cities Panels At SXSW 2018

The deadline for voting for panels for the South By Southwest 2018 conference is this Friday, August 25. My home city Philadelphia is leading a push for more IoT and Smart Cities panels at the event.

As a marketer I am interested in eyeballs not just any eyes, but highly targeted eyeballs that make sense for our products. Last year our team exhibited at the infamous South By Southwest Conference. For us it was a smart cities play, with access to government officials from around the globe.

Our team rocked the show with an interactive build your own Lego smart city experience in our booth.

The SXSW 2018 experience is shaping up to be great and in Philly there is a lot of excitement about it already. According to Technically Philly, Philadelphia alone has 41 panels in contention for SXSW. Our team has contributed as well, with two panels focused on Smart Cities and IoT.

I reached out to a friend working for the City of Philadelphia to find out more about why the city is so excited. Lauren Cox is Manager, Communications & Press Relations for the City of Philadelphia.

Last year, she and the team worked to get Mayor Jim Kenney to become the first sitting Mayor of Philadelphia to participate in SXSW.

“For the last two years, the City has participated in the Amplify Philly initiative at SXSW, sending staff from the Department of Commerce and StartupPHL to represent Philadelphia at the conference. As we head into our third year of participation, we wanted to enhance Philadelphia’s presence on the national stage even further, and we know one of the best ways to do that at SXSW is through engagement on an official panel,” Cox said. “When brainstorming potential topics for a 2018 panel, we felt that there was an important part of the Smart Cities conversation which usually gets overlooked – inclusion and equity. Spreading revitalization and economic growth to ALL of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods is an important priority for this administration, and Smart City initiatives will play a role in making that happen.”

Earlier this year, Philadelphia was named one of five U.S. cities to win a Smart Cities Council Readiness Challenge Grant. Cox and the team at City Hall are all in on Smart Cities.

“At last year’s conference, Smart Cities was clearly one of the hot topics. There were several panels and workshops where you could hear about ongoing Smart City initiatives – learn from success and struggles, gather information about specific tools or products that may be helpful, and more,” Cox said. “The audience at SXSW is filled with the people we want to have these discussions with – tech leaders, government officials, industry influencers. And while Smart Cities have been a popular topic in the past, we also believe that are elements of that conversation that have been missing, namely how cities can ensure their initiatives are inclusive and benefit all of their residents, no matter what zip code they live in or how much money they make.”

Cox and the City of Philadelphia encourage people to for for their panel Smart Inclusion: Equity in Smart City Initiatives featuring Mayor Jim Kenney.

“This panel presents a great opportunity for Philadelphia to have its voice heard on the national stage and engage some of the country's brightest minds in a dialogue about how to ensure Smart City technology benefits people of all income levels,” she said. “We know that Smart Cities are the future, but they will only be truly successful if the enhancements being made can make life better for all residents.”

As a resident and someone working in the startup and technology communities of Philadelphia, I am proud to have a Mayor who is interested in networking beyond our city limits to learn how other Mayors and cities are advancing.