Why You Shouldn’t Listen to Me

There are many reasons. I’m not a rich and famous author. I can’t write full time because I have bills to pay and a family to support. I don’t have an ongoing blog discussing the mechanics of writing — though I read several blogs that do. I’m not part of a writing group. I’m not on the speaker circuit. I don’t even have a cool outfit that might match my creative hobby.

These are just a few reasons why you shouldn’t listen to what I’m about to tell you. You have these reasons to fall back on in case you read something that seems too harsh. The lessons below are hard-learned, and being the compassionate man that I am, I wanted to share them with you before you have to endure the same experiences.

Still here? Good. Read on.

Having No Illusions

One of the first lessons I learned when I started to write seriously is that no one cares. Don’t worry, it’s not bad thing. Let me explain.

In 2012, Harvard did a study about Social Media, specifically targeting the behaviors that drive people to share about themselves. The study involved mapping parts of the brain that are used when people first share about themselves, and then share about others. The result? When people shared about themselves (their meal, their new love, their whatever) the frontal lobe and dopamine pathway are engaged. The frontal lobe is the reward center, the part of the brain that’s triggered when we get a gift. When the same people shared about others (not themselves), none of the same areas of the brain were used. What does this mean? People feel intrinsically rewarded when they talk about themselves. In simpler terms, people are selfish.

There’s a professional proof, so now here’s a personal one. My first big writing project was a novel. It’s a story that I am currently rewriting, because anyone’s first novel has more in common with a pile of manure than it does with telling a story. The novel included people I knew at the time, and I thought it would be fun for them to be my first readers. So I finished the novel, worked it through three drafts, and printed a fresh copy of the first three chapters for my “readers”. They were all smiles, and promised me they’d read it when they had the time.

A week went by. Then two. Then three. I called and asked what their thoughts were and they said they still hadn’t read it, but planned to do so on their next vacation during the flight. The day they left, I stopped by to pick up a piece of equipment they had borrowed from me and saw the manuscript in the garage, stacked on the corner of a shelf next to some mud boots. Despite its surroundings, it was in mint condition, completely untouched. When I left with the equipment, I took the manuscript.

Have no illusions about what you’re doing. No one cares…at least not right now. You have to give them a reason to care. You have to provide them with an experience that they can make their own. People don’t read books to do the author a favor. They read books for a story that they find personally appealing.

Having Motivations

Why do you write? For money? For fame? For social media prominence? Or is it for the story?

Here’s my “why”: Because I have a story to tell, and I have a blast doing it. If I don’t tell it, I’m unhappy. It wears on me. It burrows holes in my psyche until I am left with one of the worst side effects of the human existence, regret. Define your “why”.

A few years ago I was in a Starbucks writing (insert cliché laughter here) and noticed a woman sitting on a couch, reading a novel. She was on the last two pages. I creepily watched her finish, close the back cover, and lean back into the couch smiling. She hugged the book as if it were a close friend.

The story she was holding started with a simple idea. It was written by someone who knew the reason why they wanted to write, and then worked to perfect their craft. As a result, the reader personally connected with it and made the experience their own.

Find your “why” and use caution. Being famous and wealthy aren’t goals, they are side effects from a wonderful aliment called skill. It’s hard to catch. One of the only sure ways is by understanding and embracing your “why”.

Working

Real writers are workers. Real writing is work. Sure, it’s also fun, but there are days when the “fun” wears off.

To be serious you have to be willing to commit to the work. This can take the form of daily word count goals, page goals, or other project goals that you create. Figure out what you want to accomplish and work to that end.

Through work, we master our craft. The toil that goes into structure, pacing, plot, and characters is immeasurable. It takes discipline. It takes commitment. It means you make writing your part-time job until — Lord-willing — it becomes your full-time job.

To write well, we have to be a workhorses.

A Final Reason

I don’t have a magic formula for being a successful writer. Sorry, but there isn’t one. Anyone who would tell you otherwise is a liar. All I have is my goals, and my commitment to achieve them through discipline and work, work, work.

If you’re a writer and serious about writing or would like to be, I think you might be in the same boat. If so, please join me on this journey. Shake my hand and tell me about yourself. Let’s do this together. That’s all I can offer you.

Having trouble getting started? Join me for #storyhour. Not sure what that is? Read this blog post. It’s easy to find because right now, it’s the only other post on the site.