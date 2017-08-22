Why Your Business Idea May Not Be as Profitable as You Think

It’s hard not to be excited about your business idea, no matter what it is. Every year, some 600,000 hopeful entrepreneurs start their establishments, with dreams of creating something meaningful, becoming their own bosses, and eventually, building wealth.

In the months leading up to your stint as a business owner, you’ll face a mix of excitement and intimidation. Excitement because you know your business idea has the potential to be successful, and intimidation because you’ve probably never done this before. Even so, your idea seems brilliant on paper—otherwise, why would you be pursuing it? Plus, the preliminary research you’ve done suggests that you could make significant money in this area.

Here’s the thing—your idea probably isn’t as profitable as you think it is.

The Time Factor

First, understand that your business’s profitability is a way of compensating you, the business owner, for your time. It’s not uncommon for businesses to be unprofitable for the first few months (or years), then return high profits to the entrepreneur who spent all that time investing upfront.

For some entrepreneurs, this isn’t a problem—but you have to consider what the return on your time investment will actually be, and how much time you’re going to spend in the first place. A classic example here is the concept of “flipping houses,” a commonly sought strategy to make money.

In principle, the idea is simple; buy an inexpensive house that needs fixing up, fix it up, then sell it for more than you paid. It’s a nice idea, but it’s rarely profitable because purchasers fail to anticipate just how much time is needed to make the repairs.

Estimating Costs

The hard costs of running a business are notoriously hard to estimate, and if anything is off, your entire model could fall apart. The Small Business Administration lists some of the most common and significant expenses to plan for:

Office space

Equipment and supplies

Communications

Utilities

Licenses and permits

Insurance

Lawyer and accountant

Inventory

Employee salaries

Advertising and marketing

Market research

Printed marketing materials

Making a website

And of course, these are only the beginning. Can you be confident that you’ll pay $1,500 a month for office space and not $2,500? What happens if your business encounters a legal problem, and you need to spend significant cash on additional legal support? What if, after you’ve projected the cost of producing a product to be $20, it creeps up to $30 when you get the process rolling, and your profit margin is eliminated entirely?

Expenses are too steep, too diversified, and too variable to be accurately estimated in the early stages of a startup. You can mitigate your risk here by estimating conservatively, but there’s still a significant degree of variance to be accepted.

The Competition Factor

Even if you enter a market with limited to no competition, if you have a good product and a decent share of customers, you’re going to attract competition. That competition will inevitably find a way to outperform you in at least one key area, usually price, offering similar products to yours in a way that’s more appealing to customers. There are some strategies you can use to sell against products of a lower price, but almost all of them require lowering your own prices or increasing your operating expenses in some key way (such as making your product better or increasing your advertising). This can cut your profitability to a minimum, even if it started as intended.

Changing Environments

Finally, remember that the market isn’t stagnant. Consumer spending habits change. Competitors come and go. Prices rise and fall. Vendors will change their policies. No matter how carefully you plan or how far you think ahead, the volatility of the market will make the profitability of your original idea subject to factors beyond your control. Sometimes, it’s a benefit. Other times, it’s a burden.

Does this mean that your idea can’t be profitable? Absolutely not. Does it mean you should abandon hope of establishing an accurate projection of profit and revenue? No. All it means is that you should enter entrepreneurship with the understanding that your ideas and your projections only exist as hypotheses in a world that’s always changing. If you put all your eggs in one basket, so to speak, and you find out you’ve grossly misestimated some key component of your formula, your business is going to fail.